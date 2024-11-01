With World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka's straight-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini, and Zheng Qinwen's three-set triumph over Elena Rybakina, on Monday at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, the road to the semifinals for the players in the Purple Group became straight. The winner of Wednesday's round-robin match between Paolini and Zheng is assured of reaching the knockout rounds, and qualifying second out of the group behind Sabalenka.

Winning a match to advance to the next round of a tournament is an automatic in the life of a tennis player. But the seemingly simple scenario that first-time WTA Finals competitors Paolini and Zheng face in their next match is, in fact, more complex.

Firstly, it represents a mental challenge for Paolini in more ways than one. The ebullient Italian was in search of the positives with reporters after her defeat against Sabalenka, as she admitted to being disappointed that she couldn't, at least, sneak a set after having two set points in the second set of the 6-3, 7-5 defeat. Refocusing for the "important" match ahead -- and for her next doubles match with partner Sara Errani on Tuesday -- would be key, she said.

But not only will Paolini have to play again in the same event after experiencing the wave of emotions that come with rued missed chances. She'll also have to face a player whom she's never beaten.

She and Zheng have played three times, and though the Italian has never scored a win, two of those matches have gone three sets -- including a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win for Zheng on home soil in Wuhan last month.

More Head to Head 0 - Matches Played 3

"The challenge is to get the win," the Italian said. "I mean, I always lost against her, so it's going to be tough. But, yeah, I'm gonna try to serve good. ... She's serving unbelievable. So I think the key is to try to return and to try to play deep, and when I have the chance to attack and move her."

Zheng, meanwhile, will come into a match on a high after getting a first-ever WTA Finals win in three tough sets. But the Olympic gold medalist, who admitted to letting her emotions get the better of her at one stage against Rybakina, hopes to block out any external noise when she faces Paolini.

"[It] is another match to see like a normal tournament," the Olympic gold medalist said. "I just have to do the best that I can to win the match, to not think about what's happened outside, because I play better when I block everything. Just focus on me and opponent."