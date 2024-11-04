Zheng Qinwen's 2024 surge nearly ended perfectly. On Saturday, the 22-year-old from China was a third-set tiebreak away from collecting the biggest title of her career at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

Ultimately, World No.7 Zheng came about as close as you can to capturing a title without actually winning it. Zheng battled valiantly for 3 hours and 4 minutes before falling to No.3 Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) in the championship match of the year-end showpiece.

WTA Finals Riyadh: Scores | Standings

"The match today, it's just a couple of important points," Zheng said in her post-match debrief. "Nothing more to say. The match was very close, and then, you know, at the end, when you play this type of match, it's not about tennis, it's just about choices on court."

Zheng led by a set and a break in the second set, and she was up a break on two occasions in the third set. She served for the match at 5-4 and fended off two match points at 6-5, but Gauff romped through the tiebreak, leaving Zheng with the runner-up plate after the grueling affair.

2 - Since the event’s inauguration in 1972, Qinwen Zheng is only the second Asian player to reach the final at the WTA Finals after Li Na (2013). Distinguished. #WTAFinalsRiyadh | @WTAFinalsRiyadh @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/EmdCDJtbHY — OptaAce (@OptaAce) November 8, 2024

"This match is very endurance, instead of, you know, explosive tennis," this year's Olympic gold medalist Zheng said. "Yes, lot of physical but I would say sometimes, maybe in this match, I wasn't that patient.

"Honestly, when I play Olympic Games, I was much more patient than right now. But in the same time, I feel when I had a short ball and when I attacked, if I could make those balls, the match maybe gonna change. But, well, it's tennis. I mean, sometimes that can happen."

Nevertheless, it's tough to argue against 2024 Australian Open finalist Zheng becoming a consistent force for major titles as the tour heads into 2025. Zheng has posted a 31-6 win-loss record since Wimbledon -- the most match-wins on tour during that timeframe.

Along with her ground-breaking win at the Olympics, Zheng claimed titles in Palermo and Tokyo during her superlative second half of the season. She will finish this year at a new career-high ranking, making her Top 5 debut at No.5 following her Riyadh success.

Champions Reel: How Zheng Qinwen won Tokyo 2024

"There is some great matches I play, for sure," Zheng said, looking back on her Riyadh run. "Of course, the final, you know, is tough match. There's lots of rally, very endurance, you know, she's a type of solid player.

"I think her game style is quite different than Sabalenka, the [other] match that I lost. So both of these players, when I lost against them, makes me think, makes me find a way to improve.

"When you lost a match, there's lessons you have to learn. So I would say it's a lot of positive things here, because it's my first WTA Finals and I'm here, but in the same time, you know, I feel hurt to lose this match for sure. But we will see. Maybe next time I will be better."

Overall, Zheng's fighting spirit pulled her through her career-best year, and she will carry that with her into next season.

"I think the positive thing is, I fight, whatever happens on court," Zheng said. "And then I had a great season. It's my first time [at the] WTA Finals. And you know, even the final [didn't go] my way, but I still got a lot of things to learn.

"This is tennis. It's like you fight, but not always you are the one. But if you always keep going and keep in that spot, you will get your chance, I think. I mean tennis-wise, of course, always I need to improve. But just stay strong, and let's see."