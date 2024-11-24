This latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings takes into account last week's clay-court WTA 125 tournament in Buenos Aires, as well as various ITF World Tour events around the world.

The most notable movers are below.

Mayar Sherif, +24 to No.68: Sherif collected the seventh WTA 125 title of her career, in Buenos Aires. The Egyptian had lost all five of the finals she had previously contested in 2024 -- at the Rabat WTA 250, plus four at WTA 125 level -- but remedied that with a three-set defeat of Katarzyna Kawa in the title match.

Tatjana Maria, +9 to No.87: The oldest player in the Top 100 at 37 years old, Tatjana Maria had also lost all of her 2024 finals before last week -- two at WTA 125 level and one ITF W100. The German snapped that streak by winning the Trnava ITF W75 event without the loss of a set, defeating Alycia Parks and Jodie Burrage in the last two rounds.

Daria Saville, +14 to No.106: Former No.20 Saville won last week's Carrara ITF W75 on home soil last week. It was the Australian's first singles title at any level since lifting her only Hologic WTA Tour trophy to date at New Haven 2017.

Sara Bejlek, +24 to No.160: Bejlek reached the last four in Buenos Aires to post back-to-back WTA 125 semifinal runs and has now won 11 of her past 13 matches. The 18-year-old Czech had trailed Robin Montgomery by a set and 5-2 in the first round.

Susan Bandecchi, +15 to No.199: Bandecchi reached the Lousada ITF W35 final two weeks ago, the culmination of a hot streak since September that saw her win 19 out of 21 matches and win three ITF titles. The Swiss 26-year-old, who reached a career high of No.164 in March 2022, had fallen out of the Top 400 by March this year, but returns to the Top 200 for the first time since May 2022.

Jodie Burrage, +35 to No.238: Burrage had just reached a career high of No.85 in March when wrist and ankle injuries sidelined her for the next six months. The 25-year-old Briton made the first final of her comeback at last week's Trnava ITF W75.

Katarzyna Kawa, +50 to No.247: Kawa came from a set down in three out of four matches to reach the Buenos Aires WTA 125 final last week. It was the 32-year-old Pole's biggest singles final since her only tour-level runner-up showing at Jurmala 2019.

Clervie Ngounoue, +43 to No.293: Ngounoue, the 2023 Wimbledon junior champion, lifted her third ITF trophy of 2024 at the Santo Domingo ITF W35 two weeks ago. The 18-year-old American reaches a new career high.

Emerson Jones, +39 to No.379: Current junior No.1 Jones reached the Carrara ITF W75 semifinals last week on home soil. The 16-year-old Australian enters the Top 400 for the first time.

Mia Pohankova, +68 to No.508: Another 16-year-old, Slovakia's Pohankova, impressed by scoring a notable upset of compatriot Anna Karolina Schmiedlova en route to the Trnava ITF W75 quarterfinals last week. It was just the fourth pro tournament of Pohankova's career. She has compiled a 14-3 record, including one ITF W75 title, and is yet to lose before the last eight at pro level.

Tyra Caterina Grant, +335 to No.581: Junior No.2 Grant captured her first ITF W50 title as a qualifier in Selva Gardena, Italy last week and reaches a new career high. The 16-year-old American, whose mother is Italian, took out No.1 seed Kathinka Von Deichmann in the second round and saved one match point against Lina Gjorcheska in the quarterfinals.