Mirra Andreeva becoming youngest titlist since Gauff in Iasi

The UniCredit Iasi Open in July was only Mirra Andreeva's 20th WTA main-draw event, but the 17-year-old had already reached a Roland Garros semifinal and notched multiple Top 10 victories. As the No.1 seed in Romania, she added WTA champion to that list, becoming the youngest player to win a title since Coco Gauff at Parma in 2021, and the fourth youngest overall since 2006. Andreeva did it the hard way, too, saving two match points in a semifinal barnburner over Olga Danilovic.

Emma Navarro's Hobart victory (first WTA win)

In 2023, Emma Navarro quietly rose into the Top 50 after racking up the majority of her wins in WTA 125 and ITF events. But the American wasted no time in bringing her form to tour level, winning her first Hologic WTA Tour title at the Hobart International in January be edging two-time champion Elise Mertens in the final. Under the radar no longer, Navarro simply kept rising and rising to finish 2024 in the Top 10 for the first time.

Diana Shnaider winning Budapest to complete surface sweep

The career surface sweep of titles on hard courts, grass and clay is a rare accomplishment -- only five players in the Top 20 have done it. Completing it in a single season with your first three titles at the age of 20 is next-level impressive, but that's what Diana Shnaider did at the Budapest Grand Prix in July. Victory on clay followed title runs on hard courts in February (Hua Hin 1) and on grass in June (Bad Homburg). Shnaider became the first player to win her first three trophies on different surfaces since Elena Rybakina and the youngest player to win titles on all three surfaces in one year since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

Camila Osorio winning on home soil

There's nothing like the feeling of winning a title on home soil -- and that's especially the case if you don't hail from a traditional tennis power. Colombia's Camila Osorio made her initial breakthrough by winning the Copa Colsanitas, Bogota as a wild card in 2021. This year, she reclaimed her crown for a second time. Feeding off the energy of a home crowd that cheered her every shot, Osorio delivered creative shotmaking and her signature grit with battling wins over two-time defending champion Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals and No.1 seed Marie Bouzkova in the final.

Zheng Qinwen going back-to-back in Palermo

A staple of the Hologic WTA Tour calendar since 1990, the Palermo Ladies Open holds a special place in Zheng Qinwen's heart. It was where she made her tour-level debut in 2021, and it was where she collected her first title two years later in 2023. This year, she defended her crown in a terrific three-set final over Karolina Muchova. Not only was it the first successful title defense of Zheng's career, but the perfect way to prepare for a season-defining gold medal run at the Paris Olympic Games.