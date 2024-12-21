Reigning Olympic champion and World No.5 Zheng Qinwen will not compete for Team China at the 2025 United Cup, she announced on social media on Sunday.

Zheng helped China to the quarterfinals at the 2024 edition of the mixed-gender team event, but said that she would be withdrawing from the competition to further prioritize her preseason preparations ahead of January's Australian Open, where she finished runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka last year.

“After the long season that 2024 was for me, I need a few extra weeks of rest, recovery and good training to get ready for the new season,” she said in a post to her Instagram story. “I had such a fantastic time at the United Cup in January of this year, and therefore will miss the event greatly.

“Still, I’m so excited to be back in Australia soon and I will see you all in Melbourne in a couple of weeks.”

Zheng Qinwen has withdrawn from the United Cup. Gao Xinyu is now the No.1 women’s player for Team China. — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 21, 2024

World No.145 Gao Xinyu will instead be China's top female player for the competition, along with ATP World No.45 Zhang Zhizhen. Team China was drawn in round-robin Group E alongside defending champions Germany and Brazil, and will open the competition in Perth against the latter on Dec. 27.

The Australian Open main draw begins on Jan. 12.