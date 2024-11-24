Editor's note: In this month’s installment of our "Legends Spotlight," we celebrate the ongoing contributions and achievements of WTA icons past and present. From career milestones to inspirational moments, these stories continue to showcase the enduring legacy of the game’s greatest figures.

From well-earned career tributes to motivational speeches, the WTA’s legacy sparkled this festive season.

In Bratislava, former world No.5 Daniela Hantuchova was inducted into the Slovak Tennis Hall of Fame before an audience of family, friends and members of the nation’s sports community. The two-time Indian Wells champion and holder of a career Grand Slam in mixed doubles, Hantuchova was presented with her honor by her tennis idol, former ATP No.4 Miloslav Mecir. Hantuchova has often spoken about how she was inspired to pursue tennis after seeing Mecir capture gold at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Billie Jean King and Rosie Casals were among honorees at the fourth annual Hispanic Star Gala, which brought together some of the most impactful Latinos and allies in the United States to celebrate the positive contributions of the Hispanic community to American society. Pictured with the WTA legends at Cipriani New York are award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa, who was also recognized on the night, and Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of the We Are All Human Foundation, host of the event.

In Paris, Françoise Dürr and Marion Bartoli were presented with their previously announced Legion of Honor awards -- the highest civilian tribute in France -- by French President Emmanuel Macron. Famous for her unorthodox playing style, Dürr, a key founding member of the WTA, won the singles at Roland Garros in 1967, along with 11 doubles and mixed doubles Slams. Former World No.7 Bartoli is a two-time Wimbledon finalist who lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2013.

Jelena Dokic drew rave reviews and a standing ovation for her moving address on the power of vulnerability at the prestigious National Press Club of Australia in Canberra. In recent years, the former World No.4 has built a formidable reputation as an advocate on mental health, body positivity and women’s rights. Unbreakable, a documentary based on her autobiography, spent four weeks at the top of the Australian box office in November, with international release details expected soon.

Monica Seles and Mary Pierce were among the former players on hand to celebrate the life and contributions of their fellow Hall of Famer, legendary coach Nick Bollettieri, at the IMG Academy in Sarasota, Florida. Highlights of the event included the unveiling of the renamed Bollettieri Stadium and perpetual trophies, also named in Bollettieri’s honor, to be awarded to champions of the academy’s international age category tournaments. Bollettieri passed away in 2022, at the age of 91.

Claudia Kohde-Kilsch, who reached No.4 in singles and won doubles majors at Wimbledon and the US Open with Helena Sukova, published her autobiography in Germany. Entitled Regenpause (the German for rain delay), the book examines the tall righthander’s many career highlights along with other topics including her post-tennis financial troubles, foray into politics and relationship with legendary countrywoman Stefanie Graf.