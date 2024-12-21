They didn’t exactly come out of nowhere, but Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen and Emma Navarro put together career years to crash the Hologic WTA Tour Top 10 in 2024.

Navarro came the farthest; she was ranked No.38 to begin the year and finished No.8 and was named the WTA’s Most Improved Player of the Year. Paolini was No.30 and vaulted some 26 spots. Zheng’s phenomenal rise, perhaps, was the most predictable -- the young Chinese star went from No.15 to No.5.

No.12 Paula Badosa

Career high: No.2 (2022)

Last May she was ranked No.140, the catastrophic outcome of a broken back that left her essentially immobile for 10 months. And then Badosa did what she did two years ago when she reached No.2. Badosa won 21 of her last 26 matches, making the quarterfinals at the US Open and the semifinals of two WTA 1000s. The Comeback Player of the Year is scheduled to play the Brisbane 500, which begins Dec. 29.

Navratilova: “I wouldn’t be surprised to see her get back up there. Healthy again, it looked like she was regaining her past form toward the end of last year.”

Shriver: “Solid player. The back is a tough injury to overcome, but she showed signs down the stretch that she’s hungry to be at the top again.”

No.13 Diana Shnaider

Career high: No.12 (2024)

The 20-year-old from Germany had a remarkable season, winning 55 matches and taking four titles. She added an Olympic silver in doubles with Mirra Andreeva. Scheduled to play in Brisbane.

Navratilova: “She’s such a talent but she doesn’t get to a lot of balls because she’s not fit enough. And I know -- I’ve been there. Once she gets that solved, look out.”

Shriver: “She held a really consistent level, quarters, semis, finals, across the year. But she’s always wearing a lot of trainer’s tape, which makes me wonder if she can sustain things.”

No.16 Mirra Andreeva

Career high: No. 16 (2024)

At 17, Andreeva is the youngest among this group by three years, with a career arc shaping up similar to Coco Gauff’s. Reached the semifinals at Roland Garros and finished the year strong with wins over Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Muchova in Ningbo. Scheduled to play in Brisbane.

Navratilova: “Yeah, I can see her in the Top 10 before not too long. She’s got game and -- most importantly at that age -- she’s got attitude.”

Shriver: “I have my eyes on her. I think she’s going to continue to improve. I think Conchita [Martinez] is a really good fit to coach her.”

No. 18 Marta Kostyuk

Career high: No. 16 (2024)

The 22-year-old from Ukraine announced herself with a terrific two months earlier this year, reaching the final in San Diego, the semifinals at Indian Wells and the final in Stuttgart -- beating Zheng Qinwen and Coco Gauff in the process. Scheduled to play in Brisbane

Navratilova: “She can do it, she’s got the game. Marta’s just got to find a measure of composure when things get tough. She’s so hard on herself, she sometimes gets in her own way.”

Shriver: “To me, she’s one of the fastest players around. Got better than average power, better than average serve. So there’s a lot there. I’m a little concerned about her temperament. But I think if she’s willing to work on it, that can improve. You have to be ready to reboot and see if you can grow to get you to the next level.”

Jimmie48/WTA

No. 19 Donna Vekic

Career high: No. 18 (2024)

It all came together for Vekic at 28. She won 32 matches, nearly $2 million in prize money -- and collected the singles silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Nikola Horvat and Shriver shared coaching duties last year, but Horvat has been replaced by 2018 Coach of the Year Sascha Bajin. The only player on this list starting her season in Australia at the United Cup, Vekic will suit up for Croatia.

Navratilova: “Solid game, really showed up this year in Paris. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if she made that next step.”

Shriver: “I’m pretty close to this, but I think Donna has a chance. It’s interesting to me, this age of 28. Krejcikova was 28 when she won Wimbledon and Paolini who got to that final was the same. There is a maturity, a certain bit of intelligence there. You’re in the middle of your prime. I think 28 is a pretty good age to be good.”

No.59 Emma Raducanu

Career high: No. 10 (2022)

The 22-year-old who represents Great Britain was the No.10-ranked player for five weeks in the summer of 2022 -- the sequel to her breakthrough title at the 2021 US Open. Injuries and surgeries have challenged her for the past two years, but there were signs in 2024 of a gradual return to form. Raducanu won seven of 10 matches on grass and reached hard-court quarterfinals in Washington, D.C., and Seoul. Scheduled to play in Auckland, beginning on Dec. 30.

Navratilova: “She’s shown some flashes. But not consistency. We know the talent’s there, so we just need to see it on a more consistent basis.”

Shriver: “If you saw her win the US Open a few years ago, you know what she’s capable of. Emma won so young, I don’t think she was ready to navigate a professional tennis career. She’s older now and wiser, too.”

No. 60 Naomi Osaka

Career high: No. 1 (2019)

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion continued her comeback after giving birth to daughter Shai. The match that showed what was still possible came in the second round at Roland Garros, when Osaka pushed Iga Swiatek to a taut three sets. Scheduled to play Auckland

Navratilova: “She’s got the talent, for sure. Four Grand Slams is tough to argue with. Particularly with Osaka. With a full offseason to train, I’m curious to see what she can do.”

Shriver: “Osaka’s always interesting to watch because you know the potential is always there. Hopefully, she can put together some runs reminiscent of her heyday.”