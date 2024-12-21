Karolina Muchova gave the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over Italy at the United Cup quarterfinals after defeating No.4 Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2. The victory improved Muchova's record to 5-0 over Paolini.

"I really wanted to bring a point to the team so I was trying to stay focused," Muchova said. "Jasmine is an unbelievable player. It was a really tough match. I knew I had to go until the end. She had many break chances. I think I served well. I'm really happy I made it."

Tomas Machac can seal the win for the Czechs when he faces Flavio Cobolli in the second singles match. After falling in the group stage in its two previous appearances, the Czech Republic is bidding to make its first United Cup semifinal. Italy finished runner-up in the event's inaugural edition, losing to USA in 2023.

Once again, Muchova's attacking game proved too much for Paolini, who has won just one set in the pair's five meetings. Their last duel came at the US Open last fall, where Muchova prevailed 6-3, 6-1 en route to the semifinals.

The two went toe-to-toe for the first four games of the match before Muchova broke it open for good. Ranked No.22 on the PIF WTA Rankings, Muchova maintained consistent return pressure on Paolini, who struggled to get enough lift on her forehand to bother the Czech.

Muchova broke first by winning the longest game of the match, converting on her fifth break point. She maintained control from there, losing just two games for the remainder of the match. Muchova enjoyed a perfect serving day, saving all 10 break points she faced.