Day 7 at the Australian Open began with another three-set win for Emma Navarro. The No.8 seed made it three wins in a decider in as many matches in Melbourne by outlasting three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 inside Margaret Court Arena.

Things got complicated for Navarro in her second career match against Jabeur after she sprinted out to a 5-0 lead to start the match, but just as she did against Peyton Stearns and Wang Xiyu in her two previous matches, the World No.8 gutted out victory from a third-set deficit to reach the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time.

"I love three sets! I love tennis so much I can't resist, I gotta play three sets," Navarro joked post-match after improving to 23-9 in three-set matches since the start of 2024.

"I came out playing really well, maybe she wasn't playing her best, and then she played a really great four games to get it to 5-4 and a really good second set," she continued.

"I just wanted to stick in there, keep believing in myself and know that if I put myself in the best position to do what I want to do, that maybe I'd come out on top, and I was able to do that.

"She's tough because she'll pull out the slice and go either short or deep ... so it's tough to try to cover both, but I just tried to be ready for anything, put an extra ball back in play, and make her play one more."

