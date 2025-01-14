In a third-round clash between Grand Slam champions, World No.2 Iga Swiatek of Poland stormed past Emma Raducanu of Great Britain 6-1, 6-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Australian Open.

Australian Open: Scores | Schedule | Draws

The two marquee names had won the US Open in back-to-back seasons (Raducanu as a qualifier in 2021, Swiatek as World No.1 in 2022), but today on Rod Laver Arena, former World No.1 Swiatek had the upper hand from start to finish as she collected victory in 70 minutes.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek is still in contention to reach her first Australian Open final. Her career-best result in Melbourne is a semifinal run in 2022, where she lost to Danielle Collins.

Here are some takeaways surrounding the Swiatek-Raducanu showdown:

Gunning for the top spot: Moving forward into the Round of 16, Swiatek is still in the running to reclaim the World No.1 ranking she lost to Aryna Sabalenka at the end of last year.

If defending champion Sabalenka does not make this fortnight's semifinals, Swiatek will return to World No.1 after the Australian Open. Otherwise, results from the final four will determine who exits Melbourne at the top of the PIF Rankings.

Confidence bests confidence: Raducanu came into the clash ranked No.61, over 230 spots higher than she was at this time last year, while she was recovering from wrist surgery.

Raducanu had also picked up her first two Top 10 wins in last summer's grass-court season, beating Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne and Maria Sakkari at Wimbledon. She was aiming for her first win over a World No.1 today.

Swiatek, though, was in a very familiar spot, playing in the third round of a Grand Slam for the 20th straight major. She is only the fourth player in the Open Era to make this round at 20 consecutive Grand Slam events, joining Martina Navratilova, Conchita Martinez and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

In the end, Raducanu's recent surge could not overcome Swiatek's self-belief at these stages. Swiatek is likely aware that she is currently the active player with the highest winning percentage at Grand Slam events (86-18, 82.7 percent) and she was brimming with that confidence throughout.

Tactics pay off: Swiatek started the match trying to take the Raducanu forehand out of play. En route to 5-1, Swiatek hit only one serve to the Brit's forehand, and she aimed a majority of her groundstrokes at Raducanu's backhand side as well. Raducanu was unable to hit a backhand winner in the first set (Swiatek had three).

Swiatek was helped along in the first set by safe but effective serving. She got two-thirds of her first-serves into play and won 91 percent of them (11 for 12). She also went 5-for-6 behind her second serves, hitting only one double fault as she claimed the one-set lead.

There wasn't much to change in the second set as Swiatek kept Raducanu at bay. Raducanu made a last stand at 5-0, holding two break points to avert the bagel, but Swiatek stayed steely to close out the win. Swiatek now leads Raducanu 4-0 in their head-to-head.

Unseeded player awaits: Swiatek hasn't lost to a player ranked outside the Top 50 since 2023 Wimbledon, when she fell to former World No.3 Elina Svitolina, who was then on the comeback trail after maternity leave.

Swiatek is guaranteed to face another player ranked outside the Top 50 in the Round of 16, either Jaqueline Cristian of Romania or lucky loser Eva Lys of Germany.

More to come...