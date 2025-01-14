Coco Gauff's white and neon-yellow Australian Open dresses, inspired by her favorite Marvel superheroes, have shone as brightly as her tennis over the first week of action in Melbourne. But an answer she gave to a question in her most recent post-match interview with Jelena Dokic left the World No.3 blushing pink.

Following Gauff's 6-4, 6-2 third-round win over Leylah Fernandez, former World No.4-turned-pundit Dokic dubbed Gauff's New Balance kit "one of the best we've ever seen" and inquired if the 'fit was as comfortable to play in as it looks. Gauff said yes, but admitted that since debuting it on Monday in her opening win over Sofia Kenin, she had been repeatedly asked if the outfit is a hindrance in using the restroom.

"I posted a video on my Instagram stories" to demonstrate that it's not, Gauff said.

Wait ... what did she say?

"Not like actually demonstrating, but just to get the idea!" an embarrassed Gauff quickly clarified. "OK, that was TMI [too much information] -- I'm sorry, guys! I don't know when to shut up."

While the fans inside Margaret Court Arena, and later Gauff herself, were amused by her giving too much away, she went on to give earnest thanks to the "absolutely incredible" designers at her apparel sponsor New Balance for helping her vision board come to life.

"Every year we do this thing called a vision meeting where we basically put all the ideas that I want and they create a design out of it," she said. "I just love that they're able to put my interests in my outfits."

As Dokic continued on to opine on some of those off-court pursuits, from landing on high-profile magazine covers to her lucrative portfolio of endorsements, Gauff's trademark humility was again on display.

"I definitely think my community, I grew up in Delray Beach and I've been involved in my community volunteering ... I grew up in the church, so I think when you just grow up in a community like that, you have no choice but to keep grounded," the American said.

"The people I meet every day, you realize that ... tennis feels so high stakes, but it's really not. I'm so lucky to do what I do, also get paid while doing it, and also be able to use that platform to give back to others. I'm very grateful, and my biggest thing, I learned last year, is not to take anything for granted, and just realize that this time is going to go by so fast.

"Hopefully it doesn't feel like that in the moment, but I'm sure 20 years from now, I'm going to feel like, 'Dang, I wish I could go back.' I'm just trying to enjoy it while I'm here."

Just the fifth woman in the Open Era to start a season at 8-0, Gauff will face Belinda Bencic next for a spot in the quarterfinals.