ST. PETERSBURG -- The WTA on Monday officially launched the Leaderboard for the PIF Race to the WTA Finals for the 2025 season following a thrilling start to the year after tournaments in Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Singapore, Romania and the United Arab Emirates.

Madison Keys sits in pole position with over 2,500 points after winning her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in addition to winning the WTA 500 Adelaide International.

PIF WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka is in second place with 1,800 points. She reached two finals this season, lifting the title at the WTA 500 Brisbane International presented by Evi and narrowly falling to Keys in the title match in Melbourne. Reigning WTA Finals champion Coco Gauff has also made a strong start to the year and is in fourth place. Gauff led Team USA to victory at the United Cup and made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

In doubles, the team of Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko are in the top spot with over 1,300 points courtesy of their runner-up finish at the Australian Open.*

There are more vital points up for grabs over the next two weeks with the first WTA 1000 tournaments of the season taking place, first at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha followed by the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Click here to see the full PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

The WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF features the top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

*Doubles teams must compete at a minimum of two tournaments together to appear on the Leaderboard(Australian Open champions Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend have contested one event this season)