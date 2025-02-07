Jil Teichmann of Switzerland added another WTA 125 title to her growing collection on Sunday, defeating Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand 6-3, 6-4 to win the L&T Mumbai Open in Mumbai, India.

No. 5 seed Teichmann needed 1 hour and 37 minutes to best No. 8 seed Sawangkaew in the championship final. The 27-year-old Teichmann converted five of her seven break points, making sure to get past the rising 22-year-old Thai player in straight sets.

Teichmann dropped only one set en route to the title, which continues a resurgent stretch for the player who won two WTA 250 titles in 2019, reached a WTA 1000 final at 2021 Cincinnati and hit World No. 21 in 2022.

The Swiss left-hander saw her ranking slide from those heights, falling outside of the Top 200 in 2024. But things started to pick up last September when she won her first career WTA 125 title in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Now, with her triumph in Mumbai, Teichmann has won two WTA 125 titles in a five-month span. She will be rewarded on Monday with an updated ranking of World No. 100 -- her first appearance in the Top 100 since the week of May 29, 2023.

And things are still looking up for Sawangkaew as well. The Mumbai finalist has also been an impressive mover over the past 12 months, up over 130 spots in the PIF Rankings from where she was a year ago. On Monday, Sawangkaew will hit a new career-high of No. 115.

Also on Sunday, the L&T Mumbai Open doubles title went to No. 2 seeds Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina. They edged past Arianne Hartono and Indian hope Prarthana Thombare 7-6(4), 2-6, [10-7] in a 1-hour and 55-minute nail-biter of a final.

It marks the third WTA 125 doubles title for Anshba, who also won 2023 Ljubljana (with Quinn Gleason) and 2024 Saint-Malo (with Anastasia Detiuc). At the other end of the spectrum, this is Pridankina's first career WTA 125 doubles title.