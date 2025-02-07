Amanda Anisimova continued her resurgence by winning the highest-level title of her career on Saturday, capturing the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open trophy with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

In the first Doha final to feature two players ranked outside the Top 30, it was former World No. 21 Anisimova who prevailed in a big-hitting battle that lasted 1 hour and 21 minutes of on-court action, along with two short rain delays on a drizzly day in Doha.

Ranked No. 213 just twelve months ago, Anisimova reached her first career WTA 1000 final last summer in Toronto and has now gone one better this week. Currently ranked 41st in the world, the American now finds herself on the brink of a potential Top 20 debut.

Anisimova collected her third career WTA singles title overall, and her first since Melbourne Summer Set #2 in 2022. Anisimova is also the first American to win the Doha title since Monica Seles back in 2002, which was the second edition of the tournament.

1 - Amanda Anisimova is the first American player to defeat six top-40 opponents in a single event since Serena Williams at the Australian Open 2007. Remarkable. #QatarTotalEnergiesOpen | @QatarTennis @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/hZpF6n59pr — OptaAce (@OptaAce) February 15, 2025

Match moments: In Saturday's opening set, the pair of power players traded breaks to 3-3 with dueling forehand winners on break points. It was Anisimova who moved back ahead for good, firing a backhand return winner to lead 5-4, as Ostapenko hit multiple double faults in a game for the second time in the set.

Anisimova coolly served out the one-set lead, deploying an error-forcing forehand on her first set point. Anisimova had 10 winners to Ostapenko's nine in the opener, while Ostapenko was undone by 19 unforced errors, including five double faults.

In the second set, the combatants were evenly matched up to a 20-minute rain delay at 3-3, deuce. After returning to court for that pivotal moment, the 23-year-old Anisimova peaked on return and reeled off the final three games to claim her biggest title thus far.

It was Anisimova's return game, particularly off her backhand wing, that was imperative to her victory. The American won 20 of Ostapenko's 29 second-service points, helping her amass 12 break points on the day. Converting five of those chances was enough for the straight-sets win.

More to come...