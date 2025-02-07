On Saturday, Amanda Anisimova and Jelena Ostapenko contested the first WTA 1000 final of 2025, with Anisimova claiming the biggest title of her career to date 6-4, 6-3.

There wasn't much scope for celebrating, though. On Monday, both were back in action in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, and both fell in straight sets. Qualifier Moyuka Uchijima notched the first Top 30 win of her career by defeating 2022 champion Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3. Immediately afterwards on Court 1, McCartney Kessler claimed the first Top 20 win of her career 6-2, 6-3 over Anisimova.

Anisimova and Ostapenko had been the lowest-ranked pair of finalists in Doha history at No. 41 and No. 37 respectively. This week, they've bounced up the PIF WTA Rankings -- Anisimova to make her Top 20 debut at No. 18 and Ostapenko to No. 26 -- but were still unseeded in Dubai, where only the Top 8 seeds have received first-round byes.

For Anisimova, the mind was willing but the body was not.

"Mentally, I was looking forward to it," she said after her loss. "Obviously I have confidence right now. But flying and not being able to test out the conditions -- I didn't step out on the court at all ahead of the match. Physically I was having a very hard time. Didn't sleep much the last few nights. I was in a little bit of pain.

"McCartney was playing very well today. It was just a tough turnaround for me. I tried to find my game today, but it was pretty difficult physically ... I am happy with the way I was trying to fight and do as much I could. It just really wasn't enough against high-level players here."

Both Anisimova and Ostapenko had delivered impressive serving numbers in Doha, but could not find a similar level in Dubai. Anisimova committed seven double faults and Ostapenko nine; Kessler and Uchijima were both repeatedly able to tee off for clean return winners throughout the matches. Ostapenko also had to consult medical staff in between sets before continuing.

Anisimova has been on the road all year so far, and is enjoying it more than ever -- thanks in large part to the team around her.

"I feel like I'm starting to go sightseeing more, just appreciate being in the cities that I'm at," she said. "As opposed to maybe a few years ago I would focus more on the stress of being at the tournaments, kind of put myself in more of a bubble than I would do now. I try to have a good balance of just being grateful for the traveling I get to do, as well as the high stakes and pressure of the competition. I think finding that balance has been really important."

Nonetheless, as someone who admits she can get homesick, there's no denying that the loss has a silver lining.

"Obviously when I get to go home now, it's also a good feeling," she continued. "I'm looking forward to seeing my family."

Kessler, already a champion in Hobart this year, will next face No. 3 seed Coco Gauff. Uchijima also set up a big-name second-round date against No. 6 seed Elena Rybakina.