In only their third WTA 1000 event as a pairing, Asia Muhammad of the United States and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands have already teamed up to win a WTA 1000 trophy, taking home the BNP Paribas Open doubles title in Indian Wells on Saturday.

In an all-unseeded final, Muhammad and Schuurs held off first-time WTA 1000 finalists Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of Great Britain 6-2, 7-6(4) in 1 hour and 43 minutes. Muhammad and Schuurs saved two set points at 5-4 in the second set en route to the championship.

Indian Wells: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Overall, this is the milestone 20th career WTA doubles title for former Doubles World No. 7 Schuurs. Muhammad, currently placed a career-high World No. 10 in the PIF WTA Doubles Rankings, is up to 12 total WTA doubles titles in her career.

Both Schuurs and Muhammad also pad their totals at the WTA 1000 level with the victory. This is Schuurs' sixth career WTA 1000 title, which have come alongside five different partners. Muhammad collects her second WTA 1000 title, following Cincinnati last year (with Erin Routliffe).

Muhammad and Schuurs paired up for the first time last year, playing two events together in 2024. They became regular partners for 2025, posting Round of 16 showings at the Australian Open and their first two WTA 1000 events as a team, Doha and Dubai.

It all clicked for the duo during this fortnight in the Californian desert, where they squeaked past the No. 1 seeds and reigning Australian Open champions, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, in the semifinals.

Muhammad and Schuurs brought that same form into the first set of Saturday's final. They romped to a 4-1, double-break lead in the first set, particularly spurred on by pristine volleys by Schuurs. Muhammad and Schuurs held on from there to clinch the one-set lead, where their 12 winners outpaced nine unforced errors.

However, the back-and-forth second set was much more tense. Mihalikova and Nicholls, each seeking the biggest title of their careers, took the early lead in that set, breaking for 3-1 with a return winner by Nicholls on deciding point.

Muhammad and Schuurs fought back to win the next three games and lead 4-3, but Mihalikova and Nicholls flipped the script again, regaining the advantage and holding two set points on Muhammad's serve at 5-4. Muhammad, though, fired two of her best serves of the day to erase those chances, gritting out a critical hold for 5-5.

In the second-set tiebreak, Schuurs moved precisely at the net to pick off a volley winner and line up double championship point at 6-4. On the first championship point, Muhammad's serving peaked as she slid an ace wide to wrap up the title.

More to come...