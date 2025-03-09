With the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells headed towards its exciting conclusion, we can also begin to turn our attention to the second and final leg of the Sunshine Double: the Miami Open presented by Itaú.

Main-draw play in Miami kicks off on Tuesday, March 18 with the year's fourth WTA 1000 title on the line. The best of the best on the Hologic WTA Tour will test their skills in Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Over 8.9 million dollars is up for grabs at the outdoor hard-court event. The singles champion will take home $1.12 million, along with 1,000 precious PIF WTA Ranking points and one of the WTA's most prestigious trophies.

Here are the key facts you should keep front of mind about the 2025 Miami Open -- and keep this post flagged for updates as the tournament edges even closer:

Miami: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Main-Draw Start Date: Tuesday, March 18

Singles Final: Saturday, March 29, not before 3 p.m.

Doubles Final: Sunday, March 30 at 12:30 p.m.

Qualifying Dates: Sunday, March 16 - Monday, March 17

Main-Draw Ceremony: Sunday, March 16 at 12 noon

Singles Main-Draw Size: 96 players (including 12 qualifiers and 8 wild cards, with first-round byes for the 32 seeded players)

Doubles Main-Draw Size: 32 teams

Time Zone: Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)

And here are some key storylines to think about as play gets rolling in Southeast Florida:

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will aim to capture her first Miami Open title this season. Sabalenka has won many of the tour's most prestigious hard-court tournaments, including three Grand Slam titles on this surface, but she has never advanced beyond the Miami quarterfinals in six appearances.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, won the Miami title in 2022. That year, she completed the Sunshine Double by winning Indian Wells and Miami consecutively. She is one of four women to pull off the Sunshine Double in singles, along with Stefanie Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Victoria Azarenka (2016).

Elena Rybakina nearly joined that list in 2023, winning that year's Indian Wells title and making it all the way to the Miami final before losing to Petra Kvitova. Rybakina has come achingly close at Miami twice in a row, also finishing as runner-up to Danielle Collins in 2024. The Kazakh is 10-2 in Miami over the last two years.

Coming into her home event, World No. 3 Coco Gauff seeks her first Miami Open title as well. The Floridian started the year 9-0 (leading the United States to the United Cup team title and reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals) but will seek to improve upon a 2-3 record in her last five matches.

Danielle Collins, another Floridian, returns to Miami as the defending champion. Collins won the first WTA 1000 title of her career here last year, kickstarting a 15-match winning streak that included another title at WTA 500 Charleston the following week.

Petra Kvitova, who won the Miami Open title two years ago, will also be back -- this time as a wild card in her return from maternity leave. Former World No. 2 Kvitova, who gave birth to son Petr last July, will play the third event of her comeback after opening losses in Austin and Indian Wells.

Victoria Azarenka will contest this year's event as a three-time Miami champion (2009, 2011 and 2016). She and Venus Williams are tied for the third-most Miami Open singles titles, trailing only Serena Williams (8) and Stefanie Graf (5) -- all of them are former World No. 1 players.

Miami ranking points and prize money

First round: 10 points | $23,760

Second round: 35 points | $35,260

Third round: 65 points | $60,400

Round of 16: 120 points | $103,225

Quarterfinals: 215 points | $189,075

Semifinals: 390 points | $332,160

Finalist: 650 points | $597,890

Champion: 1000 points | $1,124,380

Stay tuned for more updates!