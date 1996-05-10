Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (5): 2023 - Bad Homburg, Nanchang

2022 - Portoroz

2017 - Shenzhen, Bastad



Finalist (5): 2023 - Hong Kong

2021 - Bad Homburg

2018 - Shenzhen

2016 - Bastad, Tokyo



DOUBLES

Winner (37): 2026 - Roland Garros, Madrid, Miami, Indian Wells (all w/Townsend), Adelaide (w/S.Zhang)

2025 - Wuhan (w/Hunter), Seoul (w/Krejcikova), Dubai, Australian Open (both w/Townsend)

2024 - Guangzhou (w/Zhang), Prague (w/Krejcikova), Wimbledon (w/Townsend), Roland Garros (w/ Gauff), Dubai (w/Hunter)

2023 - Australian Open, Indian Wells, San Diego (all w/Krejcikova)

2022 - Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open (all w/Krejcikova), Melbourne 2 (w/Pera), Berlin (w/Sanders), Monastir (w/Mladenovic)

2021 - Gippsland Trophy, Madrid, Roland Garros, Olympics, WTA Finals (all w/Krejcikova), Moscow (w/Ostapenko)

2020 - Shenzhen (w/Krejcikova)

2019 - Sydney (w/Krunic), Toronto, Linz (both w/Krejcikova)

2018 - Roland Garros, Wimbledon (both w/Krejcikova)

2015 - Prague (w/Bencic)

2014 - Tashkent (w/Krunic)



Finalist (19): 2025 - US Open (w/Townsend)

2024 - WTA Finals (w/Townsend), Indian Wells (w/Hunter)

2023 - Adelaide 1 (w/Hunter), Berlin (w/Vondrousova)

2022 - WTA Finals (w/Krejcikova)

2021 - Australian Open (w/Krejcikova)

2020 - Linz (w/Hradecka)

2019 - Indian Wells (w/Krejcikova)

2018 - Shenzhen, Miami, WTA Finals (all w/Krejcikova)

2017 - Taipei City, Indian Wells, Charleston, Prague, US Open (all w/Hradecka)

2015 - Tashkent (w/Dushevina)

2014 - Stanford (w/Kania)



MIXED DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2025 – Wimbledon (w/Verbeek)

2024 - Olympics (w/Machac)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2025 - Warsaw

2024 - Lleida



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2014 - Limoges (w/Voracova)





Career in Review

Singles highlights of 2025 included semifinals at Cluj-Napoca and Seoul as well as quarterfinals at WTA 1000 Wuhan (as a qualifier) and Prague; at WTA 125 level earned a title at Warsaw



In doubles in 2025 won a 10th Grand Slam trophy at Australian Open (w/Townsend), followed by a maiden Grand Slam mixed doubles title at Wimbledon (w/Verbeek). Also won trophies at Wuhan (w/Hunter), Seoul (w/Krejcikova) and Dubai (w/Townsend). Finished the 2025 season ranked PIF Doubles World No.1 for a fifth time (2018, 2021, 2022, 2024), now equal Martina Navratilova for the most year-end No.1 finishes in WTA history



Reached two WTA singles finals in 2024, at Cleveland and Guangzhou; additionally, champion at WTA 125 event at Lleida (d. Sherif in F). In doubles, finished year-end No.1 for fourth time after winning five titles: Dubai (w/Hunter); an eighth Grand Slam at Roland Garros (w/Gauff) and ninth at Wimbledon (w/Townsend); Prague (w/Krejcikova); and Guangzhou (w/Zhang). Additionally, R-Up at WTA Finals (w/Townsend). Also won gold medal in mixed doubles at Paris Olympics (w/Machac)



In 2023, won fourth and fifth WTA career singles titles at Bad Homburg (d. Bronzetti in F) and Nanchang (d. Bouzkova in F). Also reached final at Hong Kong (l. Fernandez) and advanced to SF at Merida (l. eventual champion Giorgi)



In doubles in 2023 won titles at Australian Open, Indian Wells and San Diego (all w/Krejcikova). Also achieved R-Up at Adelaide 1 (w/Hunter) and Berlin (w/Vondrousova)



At 2022 Portoroz, lifted first WTA singles title in over five years (d. Rybakina in F). Also made QF at Hamburg (l. eventual champion Pera)



Finished her second consecutive season as WTA Doubles World No.1 after winning six titles in 2022 (Melbourne Summer Set #2, Australian Open, Berlin, Wimbledon, US Open, Monastir); with her title at the US Open with partner Krejcikova, completed the career Golden Slam (winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympics) in Doubles



Singles highlight in 2021 was R-Up finish at Bad Homburg (l. Kerber) - her first singles final since the start of 2018. Also made SF at Parma and reached three further QFs



Finished 2021 as WTA Doubles World No.1 after winning a Tour-leading five titles, including Roland Garros and Olympics (both w/Krejcikova)



Reached two doubles finals in 2020, winning her first event of the season (Shenzhen w/Krejcikova) and finishing R-Up in the last (Linz w/Hradecka); also reached SF at Australian Open and Roland Garros (both w/Krejcikova)



Best singles results of 2020 were QF at Strasbourg (l Sabalenka) and 3r run at Roland Garros (l. Bertens)



Produced career-best Slam singles result with R16 run at 2019 Roland Garros (d. No.1 Osaka in 3r, l. Keys)



Finished 2018 ranked No.1 in doubles after winning first two Grand Slam trophies at Roland Garros (d. Hozumi/ Ninomiya in F) and Wimbledon (d. Melichar/Peschke in F) both w/Krejcikova, the first pairing to complete the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double since Kim Clijsters and Ai Sugiyama in 2003; also became the first team ever to win the girls' (2013) and ladies' doubles title at SW19



Also R-Up w/Krejcikova at 2018 WTA Finals Singapore (l. Babos/Mladenovic)



Has three Top 5 career wins in singles - against No.4 Halep at 2017 Shenzhen, No.4 Garcia at Wuhan, and No.1 Osaka at 2019 Roland Garros



Won both singles rubbers during Czech Republic's 3-0 victory over USA in final of 2018 Billie Jean King Cup



Won two career singles titles in 2017, first at Shenzhen (d. No.4 Halep in 2r, No.10 Konta in SF - the first Top 10 wins of her career - and Riske in F) and then Bastad (d. No.17 Sevastova in QF, No.20 Garcia in SF and No.6 Wozniacki in F)



Reached doubles final at 2017 US Open (w/Hradecka, l. Chan/Hingis)



Made Top 50 debut on October 24, 2016



In 2016, advanced to first two WTA finals of career, at Bastad (as qualifier, l. Siegemund) and Tokyo (l. McHale)



Won back-to-back Grand Slam matches for the first time during 3r showing at 2016 Wimbledon (l. A.Radwanska)



Notched first Top 20 win by upsetting No.14 Petkovic during QF run at 2015 Birmingham



Broke into Top 100 for the first time on October 20, 2014 following breakthrough SF run at Moscow (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Pavlyuchenkova)



Fell in 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2014 Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Diyas)



Made WTA main draw debut at 2013 Miami (l. Muguruza)



Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in 2012



Ranked world No.2 in ITF junior rankings in December 2012; won the girls' doubles titles at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open in 2013

