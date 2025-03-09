At the start of 2025, Mirra Andreeva's goal for the season was to reach the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings. The 17-year-old accomplished that within the first two months after winning Dubai, her first WTA 1000 title, so she recalibrated with a new target: the Top 5.

Less than a month later, she's only one place off. Andreeva backed up Dubai with a second straight WTA 1000 trophy, in Indian Wells last week, extending her winning streak to 12 matches and counting.

She rises five spots from No. 11 to a new career high of No. 6. She's the youngest player to win consecutive WTA 1000 (previously Tier I) tournaments since Martina Hingis at Key Biscayne and Hilton Head in 1997.

If Dubai was Andreeva's breakthrough moment, Indian Wells proved it was no fluke. Andreeva backed up her Dubai run by defeating Clara Tauson, Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek once again. Even more impressively, she rallied from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

A year ago, Andreeva was ranked No. 38. Two years ago, she was No. 304. Her rapid ascent has been remarkable, and later this week, she’ll make her Miami Open debut.

Bencic rejoins Top 50

Former No. 4 Belinda Bencic continued her stellar comeback from maternity leave in Indian Wells, reaching her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal since Montreal 2023 with upsets of Diana Shnaider and Coco Gauff.

Her win over Gauff was her first against a Top 3 opponent since Jessica Pegula in Charleston two years ago. Unranked as recently as October, Bencic jumps 13 places to No. 45, returning to the Top 50 for the first time since February 2024.

Kartal hits new high

Sonay Kartal made an impact as a lucky loser in Indian Wells, notching her first Top 20 win, over Beatriz Haddad Maia en route to the last 16. The 23-year-old Briton has also been rising fast. Last May, she was outside the Top 300, but soared into the Top 100 after making the third round of Wimbledon and capturing her first WTA title in Monastir last year. Indian Wells marked just Kartal's 10th WTA main draw, and her 20-spot rise this week marks a new career high at No. 63.

Jimmie48/WTA

Photos: All the Top 100 breakthroughs of 2025

Todoni cracks Top 100

Anca Todoni fell in the first round of Indian Wells qualifying, but the 20-year-old Romanian nonetheless makes her Top 100 debut this week, rising five spots to No. 100. Over the past year, Todoni has won her first two WTA 125 titles (Bari in June and Santa Cruz in November) as well as qualifying for her first two Grand Slam main draws -- Wimbledon, where she reached the second round, and the Australian Open.

Teenagers Jovic, Mboko continue to rise

Andreeva may be the highest-ranked teenager in the world by some distance, but she isn't the only one who's making moves in March. Iva Jovic, 17, received an Indian Wells wild card and defeated Julia Grabher to reach the second round. The American has won a round in all three of her tour-level main draws to date.

Even more impressively, she took her first set from a Top 10 player, stretching Jasmine Paolini all the way in the second round. Jovic, who also made the Arcadia W35 final in the week before Indian Wells, climbs 12 places to No. 145, entering the Top 150 for the first time.

Victoria Mboko, 18, continued her terrific start to 2025 by capturing the Porto ITF W75 title two weeks ago -- the fifth trophy in six tournaments this year. The Canadian's overall season record is an eye-catching 27-1.

She started 2025 ranked No. 333 and has climbed another 26 spots this week to reach a new career high of No. 162. Mboko has received a wild card for Miami next week, which will be her second tour-level main draw.

Other notable rankings movements

Donna Vekic, +3 to No. 19: Vekic snapped a four-match losing streak to reach the Indian Wells fourth round, upsetting Emma Navarro along the way to notch her first Top 10 win since last year's Paris Olympic Games.

Liudmila Samsonova, +4 to No. 21: Samsonova posted her second Top 10 win of 2025 over Paolini on her way to reaching her fifth career WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Indian Wells.

Priscilla Hon, +17 to No. 142: The Australian won her second ITF W75 title of the year in Targu Mures last week, and her first title above ITF W25 level outside her home country. The former No. 118 Hon rises to her highest ranking since September 2020.

Sinja Kraus, +28 to No. 163: Kraus captured the Szekesfehervar ITF W75 title last week, her second tournament win in her past three events.

Nina Stojanovic, +24 to No. 191: Former No. 81 Stojanovic, who has been on the comeback trail from injury, returned to the Top 200 for the first time since June 2022 after reaching the Targu Mures ITF W75 semifinals last week.

Valentina Ryser, +53 to No. 213: The Swiss 23-year-old won her first ITF W75 title in Trnava two weeks ago as a qualifier, and rises to a new career high. Ryser defeated three former junior standouts -- Alexandra Eala, Sayaka Ishii and Tereza Valentova -- as well as former No. 79 Dalma Galfi en route to the trophy.

Amarissa Toth, +95 to No. 301: The 22-year-old Hungarian extended her 2025 record to 22-5 after winning her first ITF W35 title in Antalya, then reaching her first ITF W75 final on home soil in Szekesfehervar last week.

Petra Kvitova, unranked to No. 1,126: Former World No. 2 Kvitova returned to the rankings this week after an 18-month maternity leave. The 35-year-old fell in the Indian Wells first round to Varvara Gracheva.