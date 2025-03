05 /05

Anca Todoni, 20, entered the Top 100 on Mar. 17. The Romanian had won her first two WTA 125 titles at Bari and Santa Cruz in 2024, and qualified for her first two majors at Wimbledon 2024 and the Australian Open 2025.

Jose Maria Saiz Vasconcelos/Imagenshop/Merida Open Akron