The Credit One Charleston Open will become the first Hologic WTA Tour clay tournament to use Electronic Line Calling Live (ELC Live) when the event is held from March 29 to April 6.

ELC Live provides “out” calls throughout matches and has been widely adopted across a variety of surfaces, with Charleston soon to be the first Hologic WTA Tour event to use the technology on clay across both qualifying and main-draw matches.

ELC Live offers more optimized accuracy and consistency and has been developed following several seasons of vigorous testing -- please see explainer video below. Later this season ELC Live will also be used at WTA 1000 events at the Mutua Madrid Open and Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome).

"The introduction of Electronic Line Calling at the Credit One Charleston Open is a major milestone, not just for Charleston but for all clay tournaments on the Hologic WTA Tour," said Charleston Tournament Director Bob Moran. "This groundbreaking technology will bring enhanced accuracy and consistency to line calls across clay courts, setting a new standard in tennis. By embracing innovation, we’re ensuring a more reliable and seamless experience for both players and fans, while continuing to elevate the overall quality of competition at clay tournaments moving forward."

Fabrice Chouquet, WTA Senior Vice President - Competition & On-Site Operations, added: “Thank you to Charleston for implementing Electronic Line Calling Live this year and we’re pleased to see more WTA tournaments embrace the advantages evolving technology provides. ELC Live as an officiating aid guarantees consistency and full accuracy on line calling to allow fewer interruptions to play, which is beneficial to players, fans, media and ultimately the running of the tournaments.”

It is part of several innovations being implemented on the Hologic WTA Tour, including the challenge-based Video Review System, which is also available on two courts at Charleston.