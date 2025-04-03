Zheng Qinwen: Olympic champion, Grand Slam finalist, part-time editor.

The World No. 8 is no stranger to cover shoots in recent years, posing for fashion magazines including Harper's Bazaar and GQ, and last year becoming the first athlete to ever grace the cover of Vogue China. Her portfolio recently expanded to include glossy spreads in the most recent issue of W magazine in China -- but this time, she wasn't just in front of the camera.

She also had what she called an "incredible experience" of serving as guest editor of the aptly-titled "Energy Issue."

In addition to sharing "personal recipes, music preferences, lifestyle choices" throughout the issue, Zheng shares a "journey of growth" meant to inspire readers. As the magazine writes, "on the court, she gives her all; off the court, she continues to explore her limitless possibilities."

Zheng invites readers to "accept reality and keep pushing forward until you achieve your next victory," and coaches them to keep striving for more.

"The moment you stop progressing, your opponents will see right through you," she says.

Accompanying the written content are photos of Zheng modeling multiple stylish looks, all photographed by Sean+Seng.

In one, she poses in front of a red backdrop while wearing black Dior clothing -- and a head-turning red and white leather jacket with flames on the sleeves. In the other, she seamlessly transitions between athletic and elegant in front of a white wall. In those photos, she wears Dior tanks with a beaded overskirt, and also dons a flowing, one-shoulder gown with a red crown -- a nod to her "Queenwen" nickname -- with bold red lipstick.

Fresh off career-best results in the Sunshine Double, reaching the quarterfinals in both Indian Wells and Miami, and another quarterfinal in her clay-court season debut in Charleston, Zheng was happy to showcase her adaptability off the court, too.

"Thank you Mix Wei for this opportunity," Zheng wrote on Instagram, thanking the editor-in-chief, "and challenge accepted."