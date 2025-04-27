On Saturday, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 4 Coco Gauff in the Mutua Madrid Open final, the fifth WTA 1000 event of the 2025 season.

Sabalenka has reached her 37th career final, 10th on clay and sixth of 2025 (out of eight tournaments played). So far this season, she has collected the Brisbane and Miami titles. She was also the runner-up at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Stuttgart. The World No. 1 owns a tour-leading 30 victories this year, with an overall 30-5 record.

Gauff has reached her 11th career final, third on clay (first since Roland Garros 2022) and first since winning the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh. Her season record to date is 19-6.

When is the women's singles final?

The women's singles final will be played on Saturday, May 3 not before 6.30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. ET) at the Caja Mágica in Madrid. The doubles final will be played on Sunday, May 4 at 3.30 p.m (9:30 a.m. ET).

Madrid is on Central European Summer Time (GMT +2).

What are the rankings points and prize money at stake?

By making the Madrid final, both Sabalenka and Gauff have assured themselves 650 PIF WTA Ranking points and €523,870 in prize money.

Saturday's champion will take home a total of 1,000 points and €985,030.

Sabalenka is guaranteed to remain World No. 1. Gauff can move up to No. 2 if she wins the final.

Sabalenka and Gauff: Path to the final

Aryna Sabalenka (lost only one set)

Def. Anna Blinkova 6–3, 6–4

Def. No. 28 Elise Mertens 3–6, 6–2, 6–1

Def. Peyton Stearns 6–2, 6–4

Def. No. 24 Marta Kostyuk 7–6(4), 7–6(7)

-- Longest two-set match of 2025 so far at 2 hours and 34 minutes

-- Saved one set point in the first set and three in the second

Def. No. 17 Elina Svitolina 6–3, 7–5

Coco Gauff (also lost only one set)

Def. Dayana Yastremska 0–6, 6–2, 7–5

Def. Ann Li 6–3, 6–2

Def. Belinda Bencic 6–4, 6–2

Def. No. 7 Mirra Andreeva 7–5, 6–1

-- Saved two set points in the first set

Def. No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6–1, 6–1

-- Marked Swiatek’s fewest games won in a clay match since 2019

Notable Stats and Streaks

Gauff could become just the second player this century to win a WTA title after losing her first set 6–0. (Angelique Kerber did it at Linz 2013)

The last player to do it at a WTA 1000/Tier I event: Arantxa Sánchez Vicario at Hilton Head 1996

How do they stack up?

Gauff leads the head-to-head series 5-4 overall, including 1-0 on clay and 1-0 in finals.

The pair first played in the second round of Lexington 2020, where the No. 53-ranked Gauff notched her third career Top 20 win over No. 2 seed Sabalenka 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4. Sabalenka took revenge at the same stage of Ostrava that year, coming from 5-2 down in the third set to defeat Gauff 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(2).

In 2021, they played on clay for the only previous time. Gauff ended Sabalenka's seven-match winning streak 7-5, 6-3 in the Rome third round.

Since then, all their meetings have been on hard courts. In 2022, Gauff came from 3-0 down in the third set to triumph 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4) in the third round of Toronto. In 2023, they split meetings: Sabalenka routed Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the Indian Wells first round, but Gauff claimed her first Grand Slam crown with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in the US Open final.

In 2024, all three of their meetings came in semifinals. Sabalenka edged Gauff 7-6(2), 6-4 at the Australian Open en route to her second major crown, then came from a set and 4-2 down to deny the American 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Wuhan. However, Gauff won their most recent encounter 7-6(4), 6-3 at the WTA Finals Riyadh en route to the title.

What milestones are at stake on Sunday?

Sabalenka has reached her fourth Madrid final, tying Simona Halep for the most finals reached at the tournament since its inaugural 2009 edition. She will be bidding to lift her third trophy here, tying Petra Kvitova (2011, 2015, 2018) for the most Madrid titles won. Previously, Sabalenka claimed the title in 2021 and 2023 and was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in 2024.

Gauff, 20, is the second-youngest Madrid finalist in tournament history, behind only Caroline Wozniacki (who was 18 years old when she was runner-up to Dinara Safina in 2009).

Sabalenka has an unbeaten 5-0 record against Top 10 opponents in 2025 -- the first player to achieve this feat (in completed matches) since Serena Williams in 2014. She is also the first player to reach six finals in the first four months of a single season (counting from the tournament start date) since Martina Hingis in 2001.

Gauff has a 2-1 record against Top 10 opponents this year, with both of her victories coming this week (over Andreeva and Swiatek). She is bidding for her fourth win over a reigning World No. 1 following her defeats of Ashleigh Barty at Rome 2021 (via retirement), Swiatek at Cincinnati 2023 and Sabalenka at the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh.

Gauff will be bidding to improve her phenomenal 9-1 record in finals to date (her only loss came to Swiatek at Roland Garros 2022). Gauff could claim her 10th title after 11 finals; in the Open Era, only Nancy Richey and Anna Smashnova have reached that record in fewer finals (both won their first 10 finals).

Between 2020 and 2024, only six players managed to defeat both Sabalenka and Swiatek in the same tournament: Victoria Azarenka at the 2020 US Open, Garbiñe Muguruza at Dubai 2021, Maria Sakkari at the 2021 WTA Finals Guadalajara, Barbora Krejcikova at Dubai 2023, Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells 2023 and Gauff at the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh. But in 2025, three players have pulled off the Sabalenka/Swiatek double in the first four months of the year already -- Madison Keys at the Australian Open, Mirra Andreeva in Dubai and Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart.

Gauff could become the first player to defeat both Sabalenka and Swiatek in one tournament on two occasions. A Gauff victory would also mark the first calendar year in the Open Era in which four different players have defeated both the World No. 1 and World No. 2 in the same tournament.