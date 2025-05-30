Roland Garros takeaways: Swiatek's winning streak hits 24

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a tough challenge in the heat to win in straight sets, showing great resilience and solid play against Jaqueline Cristian. She faces a tough opponent next to continue her impressive winning streak at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek’s quest for a fourth straight French Open title stayed on track Friday, as the top seed stretched her Paris winning streak to 24 with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Jaqueline Cristian to reach the Round of 16 for the seventh year running.

On the hottest day of the tournament so far, the three-time defending champion denied the recent Rabat finalist a final set, despite an inspired second-set performance. After getting through the first set without facing a break point, Swiatek saved all six she faced in the second set -- and denied Cristian a game point for a second-set tiebreak before breaking serve to win the match.

The prevailing emotion Swiatek felt after the 1-hour, 54-minute win? Relief.

"I'm just happy that I was super solid in the last game and didn't give any free points ... she used her chances and went for it every time I gave her a chance," Swiatek said afterward. "It was a great match and I think pretty entertaining. We both played nice. I'm happy I'm through and happy with the performance."

But that wasn't the only impressive number that came out of the victory for Swiatek.

She is now 38-2 in her first 40 matches at Roland Garros, tying queen of clay Chris Evert for the most main-draw wins at the tournament. She is also the sixth player to reach the Round of 16 in her first seven Roland-Garros appearances in the Open Era after Evert, Martina Navratilova, Gabriela Sabatini, Conchita Martinez and Monica Seles.

To tie Seles for the second longest winning streak at the French Open in the Open Era at 25, Swiatek will need to beat No. 12 seed Elena Rybakina, who handled 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2.