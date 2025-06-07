A champion’s heart: Gauff defeats Sabalenka to win French Open

From one set down, No. 2 seed Coco Gauff stormed back to topple World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at 2025 Roland Garros and claim her second Grand Slam singles title. She is the first American to win this title since Serena Williams ten years ago.

Coco Gauff did it again -- the American pulled off another three-set comeback in a major final, capturing her first Roland Garros singles title and second Grand Slam singles title on Saturday.

In an engrossing championship clash between the top two players in the PIF WTA Rankings, No. 2 seed Coco Gauff toppled World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 to prevail on the terre battue and win the French Open.

After narrowly losing a mesmerizing, back-and-forth first set, Gauff rebounded spectacularly to close out victory after 2 hours and 38 minutes and hoist the the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

"It really came down to the last few points, but overall I'm just really happy with the fight that I managed today," Gauff said in her press conference. "It wasn't pretty, but it got the job done, and that's all that matters."

Slam final repeat: Three years after her runner-up showing at 2022 Roland Garros, Gauff adds the French Open crown to her 2023 US Open title. She also defeated Sabalenka from one set down to collect that title in New York City.

Their head-to-head was deadlocked coming into Saturday's final, but Gauff is now 6-5 overall vs. Sabalenka, 2-1 on clay, and 2-1 in Grand Slams.

Fast facts: Gauff is the first American in a decade to triumph in Paris, since Serena Williams won her third French Open title in 2015. At 21 years old, Gauff is also the youngest American to win the Roland Garros title since Serena Williams' first French Open title in 2002.

"This is one I really wanted, because I do think this was one of the tournaments that when I was younger that I felt I had the best shot of winning," Gauff said.

Gauff exits Roland Garros as this year's clay-court win leader, with 18 main-draw wins at WTA events (just ahead of Sabalenka's 17). Coming into the French Open, she reached back-to-back WTA 1000 finals at Madrid and Rome, but fell to Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini respectively. But she takes home the Slam -- her first title of the year.

Sabalenka nearly became the only active woman to have won singles titles at three of the four Grand Slam events, but she was outfoxed by Gauff. Gauff had seven fewer winners than Sabalenka in the final -- but 40 fewer unforced errors.

Staying in the top 2: Picking up 2,000 points for winning her second Slam title, Gauff will rise from No. 5 to No. 2 in the Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh. The American will also maintain her career-high World No. 2 spot in the PIF WTA Rankings. Gauff also earns €2,550,000 for her championship efforts this fortnight.

Sabalenka falls to 3-3 in Grand Slam finals, but she will still remain No. 1 in both the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh by large margins. By making the final, Sabalenka picks up €1,275,000.

Gripping turnaround: Saturday marked the first Grand Slam women's final between World No. 1 and No. 2 since the 2018 Australian Open (No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki d. No. 1 Simona Halep), and the first Roland Garros final between the top two since 2013 (No. 1 Serena Williams d. No. 2 Maria Sharapova).

On an intermittently gusty Saturday, the first set was a tense tussle befitting their positions at the top of the table. Sabalenka initially led 4-1, and she served for the set at 5-4 (holding two set points) and 6-5.

But Sabalenka could not totally hit through Gauff's relentless speed, and the American battled back to force the first set into a tiebreak. A Gauff forehand winner gave her a 4-1 lead in the breaker, edging close to a stunning comeback.

However, Sabalenka pushed deeper into the court to reel the breaker back to 5-5. Charging the net with aplomb, Sabalenka punched two winning volleys to clinch the one-set lead after 1 hour and 17 minutes.

After that grueling opener, though, it was Gauff who came out swinging in the second, taking more shots inside the baseline. She slammed a forehand winner to grab an immediate break, and after a return winner, the American led 4-1. As Sabalenka's errors mounted, Gauff eased through the rest of the second set, and the match was suddenly dead even.

The pair traded breaks early in the third set, but Gauff took charge at 4-3 after completing a thunderous love service break with a backhand crosscourt winner.

At 5-4, Sabalenka saved one match point with a return winner that found the absolute corner, and the top seed was able to get to break point in one final push. But Gauff was not to be denied, and after one last all-court rally, the American held firm and sunk to the ground in victory.

"I was trying to be more aggressive in the second set, which, it worked," Gauff said. "Then the third, I knew she was going to raise her level, ... I was just, like, I have to try to match it. And, yeah, just run."

