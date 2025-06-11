Player Feature

Coast-to-coast: Coco Gauff's media blitz from breakfast TV to Liberty basketball

11 Jun 2025
Coco Gauff, New York Liberty game
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Summary Generated By AI

Fresh off her French Open title run in Paris, Coco Gauff returned to New York for a packed two-day media tour, hitting everything from “Good Morning America” to the Liberty game.

features

Rivalry Rewind: The best of Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff

18:10
Sabalenbka-Gauff

Just days after winning Roland Garros in Paris, Coco Gauff was back on American soil -- and everywhere at once.

She kicked off her Monday in New York with appearances on the morning television circuit -- Good Morning America, the TODAY show, and CBS Mornings -- followed by digital hits with "GMA" and "NBC News Now." 

Later, she taped segments with Vogue, ESPN First Take and Essence.

It was a full-on media tour that reflected the scale of Gauff’s moment -- and her expanding reach beyond the court. She spoke about staying calm under pressure, shared what it meant to hear from Barack and Michelle Obama, and fielded questions about Wimbledon, music, and her younger self.

Her win in Paris had already made headlines for the way she rallied past Aryna Sabalenka and came full circle from her 2022 final loss to Iga Swiatek. This week’s tour was something else entirely: a coast-to-coast victory lap, carried out with the same composure and conviction she showed on the clay.

Must See

But she wasn't all work and no play. She also stopped by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and crashed the late-night host's opening monologue as audience members unanimously dubbed her a "national treasure."

On Tuesday, Gauff let loose at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, relaxing in courtside seats alongside her brother, Cameron, and the late basketball great Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia and widow Vanessa, as she watched the host New York Liberty face the Chicago Sky in WNBA action.

At her first WNBA game, she posed with New York's star players including Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, received a custom jersey with her name of the back, and was given a standing ovation from the fans present as her Parisian match point played on the jumbotron.

Ionescu told post-game reporters that "I don't think I've heard it louder for someone in attendance than when [Gauff] was announced [in the arena]," and it was a reception that Gauff admitted overwhelmed her.

She posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she "never felt so seen outside the tennis court."

"The whole arena was cheering for me, which I wasn't expecting, just because it's not my sport. I'm at a basketball game. It just made me realize how many people see me. This is just crazy," Gauff reflected in a TikTok video. "I know in interviews, sometimes, I try to hold the emotions back, and like I'm right now trying to do -- I'm like feeling the tears coming -- it means a lot."

Afterwards, she joined the winning team in the locker room, speaking to Liberty players after their 85-66 win, and even joined in to film a choreographed dance routine. 

But soon, the World No. 2 will get back to work as she sets her sights on the grass-court season and a possible deep run at Wimbledon, where she first burst onto the scene in 2019. Speaking to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, she said of the frenzy: “I think the main piece of advice everyone's told me is to take it in and soak it in, and then when it's time to get back to work, get back to work.”

WTA Staff

