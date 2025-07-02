Wimbledon takeaways: Osaka reaches third round for first time since 2018

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka secures a spot in the Wimbledon third round after a convincing win over Katerina Siniakova. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, dominated the match with a 6-3, 6-2 victory, and has now won back-to-back matches at the tournament for the first time since 2018.

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in seven years. The four-time Grand Slam champion defeated Czech Katerina Siniakova with ease on Wednesday 6-3, 6-2 to claim back-to-back wins at the grass-court major for a third time in her career, but first since she was barely out of her teenage years.

The 27-year-old reached the third round at Wimbledon in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, but was just 1-2 at the tournament since then. She will now bid to reach the second week for the first time against either No. 31 seed Ashlyn Krueger of the United States, or former World No. 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Once she got going, she didn't stop: Osaka's 1 hour and 17-minute win was more straightforward than many might've expected against Siniakova, the World No. 1 doubles player. The 29-year-old upset No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen in the first round, and had beaten Osaka in their last meeting when Osaka was the World No. 1: a straight-sets win at Roland Garros back in 2019.

But they hadn't played since them before stepping out on No. 2 Court on Wednesday. And outside of a blip in the first set where Osaka saw a 3-1 lead evaporate to 3-3, she was in command.

She didn't face a break point in her last six service games, and took advantage as an off-form Siniakova donated eight double faults and 37 unforced errors.

Two wins in a row for the first time in a minute: Osaka has now won back-to-back matches for the first time since she saw an eight-match clay-court winning streak -- accumulated by winning the WTA 125 in Saint-Malo, France and winning three matches in Rome -- end at the hands of American Peyton Stearns in May.

