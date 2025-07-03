Sabalenka: No distractions at Wimbledon ... not even the Royal Box!

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka avoided star-studded distractions at Wimbledon on Wednesday, focusing on her game to advance to the third round. She remains unbeaten while other top seeds falter, emphasizing the importance of staying focused and taking it one step at a time.

Even the world's best tennis players aren't immune to getting star struck.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said she made her best efforts not to cast her eyes towards a star-studded Royal Box on Wednesday at Wimbledon, which included A-listers like singer Olivia Rodrigo, professional wrestler John Cena, Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl, and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

"I was trying not to look today," she told reporters after a 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Marie Bouzkova to reach the third round.

"I'm really glad that I wasn't looking there, I would be like this the whole match," she continued, doing her best impression of the heart-eyes emoji. "I was just trying to focus on my game. Later on I'm going to open the social media, be, 'OK, who was there?'"

Another thing that the top seed has avoided in the early days at Wimbledon? Losing. The other four Top 5 seeds all were beaten in the first two rounds -- a first since 2018 -- and she was two points away from dropping the first set against Bouzkova three different times in the first set before coming through.

Afterwards in her Centre Court interview, Sabalenka said she has been keenly aware of what's been going on around her.

"I hope it’s no upsets anymore in this tournament, if you know what I mean," she quipped, alluding to the fact that any loss by the player who holds the top ranking is considered an upset on paper.

"I'm just trying to focus on myself," Sabalenka added in her press conference. "Of course, I know about all of these upsets. I think it's really important to focus on yourself and to take it one step at a time, do not really look at the draw. This is something what can create a lot of nerves and a lot of doubts and stuff.

"I'm just trying to take it one step at a time. As I said earlier, I know if I'm focused, if I'm there, if I'm fighting, I know I'm going to have my chance in each match. I'm just trying to take it one step at a time."