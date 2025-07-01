Kasatkina's very good Tuesday at Wimbledon: Wins, meets Cate Blanchett

Daria Kasatkina, now an Australian citizen, had a standout day at Wimbledon, meeting Cate Blanchett after her first-round victory. The win ended a losing streak and marked her first grass-court victory this summer.

Daria Kasatkina's first Wimbledon win as a naturalized Australian citizen wasn't the only highlight of her Tuesday at the All England Club.

After beating Colombia's Emiliana Arango in straight sets in the first round, Kasatkina and her fiancée Natalia Zabiiako met Australian actress Cate Blanchett.

A smiling selfie posted to Instagram by Zabiiako commemorated the occasion, a meeting that the former Olympic figure skater confessed was a "dream come true."

Two-time Academy Award winner Blanchett was just one of many famous faces in the star-studded Royal Box guest list across the first two days of the tournament.

The roster of attendees has also included another Australian movie star, Rebel Wilson -- who is ubiquitous to the tennis tour -- as well as Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, David Beckham, and Maria Sharapova.

Back on the court, Kasatkina's win snapped a four-match losing streak, and marked her first win on grass this summer. She had previously gone 0-3 with opening exits at the Queen's Club, Berlin and Eastbourne. But she'll hope that historic good results at SW19 will parlay into another deep run at the grass-court major. She has reached the third round at Wimbledon in each of the last two years and also had a 2018 quarterfinal appearance.

The No. 16 seed will look to keep the good vibes going when she faces Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round.