Week in Review: Fearless underdogs and the return of a champion

Elena Rybakina defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final to win her second career Grand Slam title. And with that, the first leg of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season is over.

We take a look back at the week that was in Melbourne, plus the most notable moments that caught our eye.

The Star of the Week

Elena Rybakina

Who but Elena? Now No. 3 in the PIF WTA Rankings, Rybakina was dominant in the second week of the Australian Open, beating Elise Mertens, Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula before taking down Sabalenka for the title.

She dropped only one set all tournament. That came against to Sabalenka in the final.

How impressive was her week? Let's put it into historical context. This was the first time in 18 years that an Australian Open champion beat three Top 6 players, and her win over Sabalenka snapped the World No. 1's 11-match winning streak to start the season.

Rybakina also beat the two top-ranked players at a second consecutive event, dating back to last year's WTA Finals. She's now won 10 consecutive matches against Top 10 players, defeated Sabalenka in four of five finals and won 20 of her last 21 matches.

The Stars of the Australian Swing

The Match of the Week

Elena Rybakina d. Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final

After a week of fairly routine straight-set matches, the Australian Open title match delivered.

After splitting the first two sets, Sabalenka jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the decider. But when she needed it most, Rybakina found another gear and took six of the final seven games to secure the title.

The stats underscored how tight the final was and how slim the margin for error became. Rybakina won 76 percent of her first-serve points to Sabalenka’s 75 percent. Both players won 48 percent of their second-serve points and finished with 92 points apiece. Rybakina had one more break of serve, which proved to be the difference.

It was a classic, befitting of the two hottest players since the US Open.

The Biggest Upset of the Week

Elina Svitolina d. Coco Gauff, Australian Open quarterfinals

Though this isn't necessarily the most surprising upset, the way in which Svitolina dominated the match was stunning.

Svitolina, now into the Top 10 after her semifinal run, defeated the American 6-1, 6-2 in just 59 minutes.

The Ukrainian had 12 winners to Gauff's 3, won 71 percent of her first-serve points and dictated play throughout, in total control from start to finish. Gauff finished with five double faults and 26 unforced errors.

The Stat of the Week

Two moms in the Top 10

With Svitolina's return to the Top 10, she and Bencic have made history. It's the first time that two mothers have been in the WTA Top 10 at the same time. Bencic returned to the Top 10 in mid-January after earning United Cup MVP honors, and Svitolina entered the Top 10 on Monday.

The Point of the Week

Sabalenka wins epic rally

Sabalenka and Rybakina are two of the biggest hitters on tour, but their Australian Open final also showed the finesse, touch and variety that sit underneath the power.

This point, at 3-all in the second set, is indicative of the level we saw from these two champions throughout the match on Saturday.

The Social Buzz Moment of the Week

Rybakina enjoys the moment

The new Australian Open champion later posed with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup along the Yarra River, wearing a long red dress in the hours after her title.