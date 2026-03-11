Behind clinical return game, Swiatek beats Muchova to reach Indian Wells quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek surrendered only two games and broke Karolina Muchova four times to secure a clinical 6-2, 6-0 victory and advance to the Indian Wells quarterfinals.

INDIAN WELLS -- Karolina Muchova came into this BNP Paribas Open enjoying all kinds of momentum. She was the recent champion at the WTA 1000 event in Doha and had won 14 of 16 matches when she met Iga Swiatek in Wednesday’s fourth-round match.

But, in the span of a scant 77 minutes, it was 2025 all over again. A year ago, Swiatek sent Muchova packing -- dropping only two games -- in another fourth-round match.

This one was eerily one-sided, as the No. 2-seeded Swiatek played, all things considered, her best match of the young season, winning 6-2, 6-0. Swiatek has now won five of six career matches against No. 13 Muchova.

“Yeah, for sure, I felt great,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview. “I felt like I was playing better and better. Just great.

“She’s my favorite WTA player to watch, so it’s really nice also to play against her. Basically, she might be like the only player I watch, so maybe that’s why I also feel how she plays.”

Swiatek thus ended Muchova’s win streak of eight matches, the longest active streak among players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and prevented her from equaling her best career result at Indian Wells.

Swiatek did not face a break point, while breaking Muchova five times.

“I always want to be proactive with my forehand, because this is what gives me points,” Swiatek explained later. “I think I just chose the right balls to go forward or to stay back and grind a bit more and play with more shape. I think just the decision-making was good today so I didn't rush, and I had just comfortable situations to do what I wanted to.

“So I think it's a combination of that, but overall, you know, I always kind of want to do a lot with my forehand.”

Notable stats

That second-set shutout was the 38 th for Swiatek in a WTA 1000 event, now fourth on the all-time list after surpassing Victoria Azarenka.

for Swiatek in a WTA 1000 event, now fourth on the all-time list after surpassing Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek reached her 27th quarterfinal in WTA 1000 events, equaling Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sharapova for the eighth most since the format introduction in 2009.

Looking at the broader picture, Swiatek has played 43 WTA 1000 events, giving her a remarkable success rate of .628 in reaching the final eight.

After Roland Garros (40 match-wins) and the Australian Open (26), Indian Wells is now Swiatek’s third-best tournament in that respect, with 25.

How the match unfolded

This was a masterclass by Swiatek, a shades-of-2022 clinic. Everything was working. Her topspin-heavy forehand was firing in vintage form. She likes these slow hard courts, and Wednesday she was reading Muchova’s serve with something approaching telepathy, moving before the ball even struck the racquet.

Muchova did well to stay on serve through five games, but the sixth eluded her after a protracted, five-deuce battle. Swiatek bounded to net and finished with a backhand volley winner, then walloped another good return and Muchova couldn’t land a scrambling forehand.

Swiatek broke Muchova at her first opportunity in the second set and ran away, ultimately converting her second match point. Swiatek slid for a ball in that final game, then stopped for a moment to check her right ankle before playing on.

“All good,” Swiatek reported afterward. “I just hit myself with the racquet.”

Next up

Swiatek will play the winner of the later match between No. 9 Elina Svitolina and Katerina Siniakova, who upset No. 8 Mirra Andreeva in the third round.

“No matter who I'm going to play, it's going to be a tough match because these are players that are basing their game at being solid, like running to everything and getting every ball back,” Swiatek said. “I think I'm going to have to have a lot of discipline to just finish the point even a couple of times sometimes.

“But, yeah, it's going to be tough anyway. It's the second week of a really great tournament, so only good players play. So, yeah, I'll watch probably a little bit, and then I'll be ready.”