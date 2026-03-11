Pegula scores first win over Bencic, returns to Indian Wells quarterfinals

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula notched her first career win over Belinda Bencic in a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory that sends the American to her second Indian Wells quarterfinals. Pegula has reached at least the final eight in all four of her tournaments this season.

Historically, Jessica Pegula had minimal success against Belinda Bencic on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz -- Zero wins in their previous four meetings, and zero sets won in all those matches for the American.

The brightside of that was their last match came nearly three years ago at Charleston in 2023. Therefore, Wednesday's BNP Paribas Open Round of 16 match at Indian Wells was an opportunity for Pegula -- who's been playing some of the best tennis of her career as of late -- to rewrite the script.

The 10-time singles winner, who just won a 1000-title in Dubai last month, did just that, defeating the Swiss 6-3, 7-6 (5). Pegula reaches earn second quarterfinal at Indian Wells (2021), and has now advanced to the final eight in all four tournaments she's played this year. Pegula awaits the winner of Elena Rybakina and Sonay Kartal in the quarterfinals.

"Time to turn the tables," Pegula said in her on-court interview with a smile. "Today, Nobody beats me five times in a row. She's been a really tough opponent for me, but I feel like since the last I played her, I'm a different player."

Both players are at their best when they're the aggressor, controlling the tempo and dictating their respective opponent's movement, making Wednesday's match all the more interesting. Both displayed powerful return games, with a combined 55 winners -- Pegula had the narrow edge with 28 to Bencic's 27. The difference would be Bencic's nine more unforced errors, and Pegula winning 41% of the Swiss' first service points.

"She's a really good returner, so I know I have to focus on my serve a lot. I've been serving really well here so I just wanted to keep that confidence going.

"On her serve, I think just pressure her serve a lot. I like to put a lot of pressure. I wanted to come out doing that right away."

More to come...