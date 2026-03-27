Sabalenka's commanding win over Rybakina sends her to second straight Miami final

Aryna Sabalenka scored a dominant straight-sets victory in Thursday's semifinal against Elena Rybakina, a rarity in highly competitive rivalry. Now, only Coco Gauff stands between her and the Sunshine Double.

Entering Indian Wells, Aryna Sabalenka had lost back-to-back big finals to Elena Rybakina, but after her 6-4, 6-3 victory in 1 hour and 19 minutes on Thursday night, she has once again flipped the rivalry’s momentum in her favor and moved one win away from the coveted Sunshine Double.

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The win -- her 10th in their tour-leading 17 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meetings -- sends her to a second straight final in Miami, where another prominent rival, Coco Gauff, awaits. In their head-to-head, Sabalenka and Gauff are level at six wins apiece.

“I really enjoy our rivalry,” Sabalenka said of Rybakina in her on-court interview. “She’s an incredible player, always pushing me to the limit, and you know, with her, you always have to bring your best tennis.

“I think I did everything right, and she played great, but I think I pushed her so much and I’m proud of this win. It’s always tough physically, mentally, and I’m happy to get another win against her.”

Coincidentally, Sabalenka is the first player to reach consecutive Miami Open finals since Rybakina in 2023 and 2024, and the first to do so as World No. 1 since Serena Williams from 2013 to 2015.

If she wants to go one step further and claim back-to-back titles at the event, while becoming the first player to complete the Sunshine Double since Iga Swiatek in 2022, Sabalenka will look to replicate what she did against Rybakina: turn a highly anticipated blockbuster into a commanding victory.

It has become a theme for Sabalenka this week. She has advanced to the final without dropping a set, and at no point on Thursday did she appear to be in danger. She flew through her early service games while forcing Rybakina to grind out holds.

The World No. 1 broke early for a 3-1 lead, and after Rybakina responded to get back on serve, Sabalenka did what she did to Hailey Baptiste in Wednesday’s quarterfinal when she broke again to steal the opening set, sealing it with a forehand winner.

In the second set, the grind of the past few weeks seemed to catch up to Rybakina as her level dipped slightly, leaving Sabalenka to pounce. In a flash, Sabalenka raced ahead 4-0, and despite a brief push from Rybakina, she closed out her heated rival in straight sets -- fittingly -- with another forehand winner.

BACK AT IT 🌟



The defending champ, @SabalenkaA is back in the Miami Open finals!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/Wu9iAhQL5B — wta (@WTA) March 27, 2026

It was a thorough performance from the defending champion. She served well, ripping nine aces and winning 83% of first-serve points; returned well, generating eight break points and converting four against Rybakina’s powerful serve; and struck the ball cleanly, particularly off the forehand wing. The result marks her 21st win of the season, the most on tour, surpassing Rybakina.

Sabalenka is the fourth player this century to reach the final at her first four WTA events of a season, joining Martina Hingis (2001), Serena Williams (2003) and Victoria Azarenka (2012).

A win against Gauff would give her a third title of this young season, following triumphs in Brisbane and Indian Wells, and she enters the final knowing exactly what to expect in her battle with the Florida native.

“A lot of rallies, a lot of emotions, a lot of aggression, a lot of fun,” Sabalenka said. “It’s going to be a battle and I’m super excited to play her in another final.”