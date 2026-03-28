Anisimova withdraws from 2026 Charleston Open

World No. 6 Amanda Anisimova has pulled out of the 2026 Credit One Charleston Open, citing an injury.

World No. 6 Amanda Anisimova has pulled out of the 2026 Credit One Charleston Open, the tournament announced Saturday afternoon. Anisimova cited an injury she picked up while at the Miami Open, though was not specified.

"I’m really sorry to have to miss this year’s Charleston Open," Anisimova said in a statement to media. "I picked up an injury at the Miami Open and after taking medical advice, I’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw and focus on my recovery.

"I’ve always loved playing in front of the fans in Charleston, the support there means so much to me. I hope to be back and see you all next year."

Anisimova entered Charleston as the No. 2-seeded player, behind defending champion and top seeded Jessica Pegula. She's previously reached the semifinals twice at the event, in 2025 and 2022. The decision to pull out of Charleston also comes after Anisimova and her former coach Hendrik Vleehouwers recently mutually parted ways over the weekend.

In 2026, Anisimova has yet to win a title, though has reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and semifinals in Dubai. Based in the Miami area, the American was ousted by Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16.

She is next scheduled to compete at the Mutua Madrid Open in April, where the entire top 10 in PIF WTA Rankings will next convene. In Charleston, first round matches begin Monday, March 30 with the singles final being held on Sunday, April 5.