Rybakina vs. Muchova: Everything to know about the Stuttgart finals

Ahead of Sunday's championship match, here’s a complete breakdown of when Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova play, what’s at stake and how they navigated the draw in Stuttgart.

STUTTGART, Germany -- The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix finals are set.

In Stuttgart, 2024 champion and top seeded Elena Rybakina has returned to the final, while Karolina Muchova navigated the 28-player draw to reach the championship. In doubles, the duo of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Liuidmila Samsonova reunited for the first time this season, and will face Shuai Zhang and Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

From order of play to prize money and a championship preview, here is everything you need to know about Sunday's finals:

When are the Stuttgart singles and doubles finals?

Both finals will take place at Porsche Arena in Stuttgart on Sunday. Play begins with the singles championship at 1:00 p.m. local (12:00 p.m. BST, 7:00 a.m. EST), with the doubles final to fellow, not before 3:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. BST, 9:00 a.m. EST).

How did each singles player and doubles team reach the championship?

Singles

Rybakina

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4

Quarterfinals: def. Leylah Fernandez 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Semifinals: def. Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-1

Rybakina, who won her second Grand Slam title a few months ago, can win a second title in Stuttgart after emerging victorious in 2024. She did not play the event in 2025.

To the FINALS!!! 👉



Elena Rybakina soars into the Stuttgart final defeating Andreeva in straight sets!#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/S1jS0wW92s — wta (@WTA) April 18, 2026

Muchova

First round: def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4

Second round: def. Elise Mertens 1-6, 6-3, 6-0

Quarterfinals: def. Coco Gauff 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Semifinals: def. Elina Svitolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Since her first round win, Muchova has been required to be on point in the deciding third set. She's now 8-1 in the third set in 2026, a key to in her run to the Stuttgart final.

Doubles

Melichar-Martinez | Samsonova

First round: def. Ella Seidel-Noma Noha Akugue 6-2, 6-4

Quarterfinals: def. Leylah Fernandez-Fanny Stollar 6-4, 3-6, [10-6]

Semifinals: def. Ellen Perez-Demi Schuurs 6-2, 4-6, [10-5]

Ostapenko | Zhang

First round: def. Elixane Lechemia-Lara Salden 7-5, 6-1

Quarterfinals: def. Vera Zvonareva-Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-3

Semifinals: def. Quinn Gleason-Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 7-5

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

In Stuttgart, nearly €1.05 million (approx. 1.24 million) was made available in on-site prize money for this year's edition. Sunday's singles champion will take home €161,310 ($189,900) while the finalist enjoys €99,565 ($117,000). For doubles, the winning duo receives €53,510 ($63,000) with the runner-ups earning €32,520 ($38,300)

The prize money is paid out in euros.

The singles and doubles champions at Stuttgart will receive 500 ranking points in the PIF WTA Rankings and Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh, consistent with all WTA 500 events. The finalists in each draw add 325 points.

In the PIF WTA Rankings, any change in rank is based on how many points the player earned this time last year and had to defend entering the tournament. Regardless of win or loss, Rybakina will remain World No. 2, but jump to first place in the race. Muchova will remain fifth in the race regardless of the result as well.

Rybakina vs. Muchova championship preview

It's no question that Rybakina has played up to the World No. 2 ranking that she recently acquired earlier in the season. She's now into her third final of the season, and throughout Stuttgart -- specifically in the quarterfinals -- has shown that when she's not playing her best, the 2026 Australian Open champion can find a way to win.

Rybakina trails in the head to head 2-1, and the two most recently faced in the Brisbane quarterfinals, which Muchova won. However, this will be their first meeting on clay.

"She's really a great player, and she has really nice touch, hands," Rybakina said. "She can serve with very good placement, opening the court.

"It's going to be an interesting match. I think my goal is always try to stay aggressive, serve well, as I did today, and we'll see what's gonna happen. But definitely it's the last match, and I want to give my best."

Compared to previous years, Muchova has had a stellar start to the 2026 season, with a chance to win her second title of the season similar to Rybakina. That win in Doha was her biggest to date, but a win in Stuttgart would give her plenty of confidence heading into the Madrid-Rome-Roland Garros stretch that awaits.

In Stuttgart, she's overcome two opponents that she had yet to defeat in Coco Gauff and

"Obviously I feel it -- when we play over two hours, you know, you're sliding on the clay, so body feels it," Muchova said to press after her semifinal win. "I'm just trying to not thinking of it too much. I know that with every match, I'm as well gaining good physique from that.

"Elena, winning slam this year, obviously one of the best players, won this tournament in the past, so she knows how to play here. I'll definitely have to bring my A game."