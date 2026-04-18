Rybakina surges past Andreeva to reach third final of 2026 in Stuttgart

Elena Rybakina shook off any residual fatigue from a quarterfinal marathon against Leylah Fernandez to defeat Mirra Andreeva in straight sets Saturday in the Stuttgart semis. The 2024 champ will face Karolina Muchova in Sunday's final.

Elena Rybakina didn't leave the court until nearly midnight Friday in Stuttgart after her thrilling quarterfinal win over Leylah Fernandez. If there was any lingering fatigue from that grueling three-hour affair, she didn't show it Saturday.

Stuttgart: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Returning for her semifinal against Mirra Andreeva, Rybakina played as if the previous night's dramatics were a distant memory. She looked sharp from the start and closed out a 7-5, 6-1 victory in 1 hour and 17 minutes over the 18-year-old to reach her second Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final. The 2024 champion will face Karolina Muchova, who defeated Elina Svitolina in three sets earlier Saturday to advance to Sunday's final. It marks Rybakina's third final of 2026.

"First set, we were going pretty even," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "I had some opportunities to go up but didn't take them. But I'm happy that in these important moments, my serve worked and I stayed aggressive. Then in the second set being up, I was more free to hit, to step in, to play even more aggressive.

"So I'm pretty happy with the performance. It was really solid. And I guess the three-hour match yesterday, it did help me today."

More to come...