Jabeur announces birth of son, 'tiny miracle' Elyan

Ons Jabeur announced on social media that she has welcomed her son Elyan, as seen in a heartwarming Instagram post. She aims to return to the WTA Tour after giving birth, prioritizing her body's well-being before making a comeback.

Ons Jabeur has worn many hats in her history-making career on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz -- former World No. 2, Grand Slam finalist, trailblazer for Tunisia and the Arab world.

This week, she's adding another -- mom -- with the recent birth of her son, Elyan.

Jabeur announced her son's birth in a post to Instagram on Tuesday, showcasing her new family of three amidst a cornucopia of congratulatory flowers. In the arms of his mother as her husband, Karim Kamoun, looks on, little Elyan is seen in the foreground, swaddled in a tennis-themed blanket. The caption revealed that he was born a day prior.

"A tiny miracle, a lifetime of love. Welcoming our baby boy, Elyan Kammoun," Jabeur wrote.

Jabeur announced her pregnancy last November in the midst of a hiatus from the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz after nearly two years of playing through injuries. Following a retirement in her first-round match at Wimbledon last summer, Jabeur posted an emotional statement to social media where she vowed to "to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living" while staying connected to tennis.

She confirmed last month in an interview with Vogue Arabia, aptly for Arab Mother's Day, that she planned to come back to the tour after giving birth, but wouldn't rush the process.

“I want to give myself the time to see how my body will react," Jabeur said. "I don’t want to rush into it. But I definitely would want to go back on tour and compete for a couple of more years.”

A three-time Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award winner, as voted on by her fellow WTA players, the former World No. 2's popularity could be seen in the number of peers to congratulate her on her new addition.

Her post racked up nearly 70,000 likes less than an hour after it was posted, as she received special messages from Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez and Sloane Stephens among others -- and Ellen Perez even joked that she was thrilled to learn about her near-name twin.