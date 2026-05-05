Cautious but ambitious: Why Karolina Muchova might be playing her best tennis yet

A Doha title and breakthrough wins over Coco Gauff have Karolina Muchova in the form of her life, but she remains cautious as she targets the game's biggest trophies.

ROME -- Last June, Karolina Muchova faced an uncertain future. Her fragile body let her down again. A wrist injury sidelined her for much of 2025, and she had to resort to playing exclusively with a one-handed backhand slice.

Ten months later, she is in the form of her life. Muchova has been one of 2026's revelations, compiling a 22-5 record -- including a long-awaited second career title, at WTA 1000 level in Doha. She's claimed five Top 10 wins and has taken losses to only four players -- Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff. (She's also scored victories over the last two.)

There's a growing sense Muchova has leveled up.

Champions Reel: How Karolina Muchova won Doha 2026

"I honestly didn't know where that's going to lead me," she said of her brief single-handed era ahead of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, where she is the No. 11 seed and will face a qualifier in her second-round opener. "I was pretty injured that time and didn't know if I'm about to have a surgery or if I'm able to play again. Luckily, I got to the better side and was able to pick up a double-hander again."

Muchova was also at a crossroads when it came to her career. She split with former coach Emil Miske after Wimbledon last year and saw out the rest of the season traveling with just a sparring partner as she mulled over the possibilities for her team.

"I knew in the back of my head that I wanted someone," she said. "I just didn't know who, honestly. If I wanted someone who won a Slam, if I wanted an experienced player. I didn't know what I was looking for."

Enter via an agent, Sven Groeneveld. One of the most prominent names in the world of coaching, the Dutchman's previous clients included Maria Sharapova, Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens. But Muchova was careful not to let his reputation sway her ahead of their meeting in Prague during the off-season.

"I didn't expect anything, to be honest," she said. "I didn't know him too much. But I guess just his calmness and how, I would say, nice he is as a person. It's definitely a big, big plus point in this crazy tennis world. I suddenly felt like, 'Oh, I think this is the guy who can help me, who can help me improve and maybe reach some of my goals.'"

Almost as notable as the Doha title was her run to the Stuttgart final last month, which included wins over two opponents who had previously had her number. Muchova had been 0-6 against Coco Gauff and 0-3 against Elina Svitolina before Stuttgart, but beat both in back-to-back three-set matches -- 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 against Gauff in the quarterfinals and 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 against Svitolina in the semifinals.

Muchova is understandably cautious when talking about her current spell of good health -- "Knock on wood," she said.

Her caginess extends to all aspects of her career. She hasn't altered her training in any specific way to prevent injury -- "I always try to take care of my body in the best way possible" -- though she does allow more time to rest. (After winning Doha, Muchova withdrew from Dubai; after making the Stuttgart final, she pulled out of Madrid.)

Working with Groeneveld, she hasn't made "any crazy changes."

"It's tough to describe, and I would honestly as well keep that to myself," she said.

Her streamlined strategic approach? Using accurate spot serving and sharp forehands to shorten points.

"Well, I always tried to do that," she said. "Maybe now I do it a little bit better."

Finally notching wins over Gauff and Svitolina?

"When you play these players, you never know if you're going to win or lose. It really is about a few points, I would say, and who's going to take them. All those matches before, they played better in those key moments, or I didn't."

The overall improvement in her level? "I think I'm playing solid, and I try to improve day by day."

Muchova might bat away questions about her tennis as easily as she swats volleys past opponents, but one of her non-answers is the best indication yet of what all of this -- the big-name coach, the on-court focus, the determination to stay healthy -- could be building toward. Does she feel she's in the best form of her career? The answer is immediate.

"I hope not," she said.

For Muchova, her 2026 level isn't her peak -- yet. After everything she's gone through, she has her sights set on the biggest trophies of them all.