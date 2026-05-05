Week in review: Kostyuk wins breakthrough title and Baptiste officially arrives

A chaotic couple of weeks at the Mutua Madrid Open ended with a first-time WTA 1000 champion, a breakthrough performance from an American, one of the biggest upsets of the year and more.

Since the start of the Sunshine Swing, in Indian Wells, it had been chalk: all the top seeds had won their respective tournaments.

That streak was snapped, emphatically, at the Mutua Madrid Open.

There were nonstop upsets and surprises, and after much chaos at La Caja Mágica, only two Top 10 seeds were left standing by the time the quarterfinals rolled around.

When all was said and done, we had a first-time WTA 1000 champion, a couple of notable breakthroughs and perhaps the most surprising (and entertaining) individual match result of the year.

Here's everything that went down on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last week.

Star of the Week

Marta Kostyuk

It was unquestionably the moment of her career.

After a difficult start to the season, which included a torn ligament in Melbourne that forced her to miss the Middle East Swing, Marta Kostyuk won Madrid for her first career WTA 1000 title.

It was her most significant title by a long shot -- her two previous titles, one of which she won the week prior in Rouen, were WTA 250s.

Seeded 26th in Madrid, the 23-year-old upset World No. 5 Jessica Pegula and World No. 13 Linda Noskova, and in the final beat red-hot Mirra Andreeva in straight sets. She dropped just one set all week, to Anastasia Potapova, in her six wins.

"It feels unbelievable to stand here right now," Kostyuk said during the trophy ceremony. "It took me many years to reach this point, and the one word I think about right now is consistency. It's showing up every day, no matter how hard it is, no matter how much you love or hate what you do. And I've been doing that really well the past year."

Kostyuk has now won 11 consecutive matches, all on clay, a career-best winning streak.

With the Madrid title, Kostyuk moved up eight spots in the PIF WTA Rankings, to a career-high No. 15.

Kostyuk wins Madrid title with dominant straight-sets win over Andreeva

Doubles Stars of the Week

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend are on another level right now. They defeated Andreeva and Diana Shnaider 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the final to win Madrid, their third straight WTA 1000 title after sweeping the Sunshine Double in March.

It's their sixth career title together, including four WTA 1000s and two Grand Slams. They've now won 15 straight matches as a team.

On Monday, Siniakova returned to No. 1 in the doubles rankings. Townsend moved up to No. 2.

Breakthrough of the Week

Hailey Baptiste

Kostyuk's title was the biggest breakthrough, but since she was the star, we're going with Hailey Baptiste, who continues to go on deep runs, upset top players and rise up the rankings.

After reaching the quarterfinals in Miami in March, Baptiste topped that in Madrid, making the semis as the 32nd seed and picking up statement wins over Jasmine Paolini, Belinda Bencic and, most notably, Aryna Sabalenka (more on that below).

It was the first time Baptiste had reached the final four at a WTA 1000, and it propelled her to No. 25 in the PIF WTA Rankings, a career high.

Match of the Week

Hailey Baptiste d. Aryna Sabalenka, Madrid quarterfinals

The best week of Baptiste's career also included the best win of her career.

In what will unquestionably go down as one of the matches of the year, the 24-year-old American saved six match points in a thrilling 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) win that lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Baptiste broke Sabalenka six times, the most she's been broken all year, and had 12 aces, the most against Sabalenka on clay in her career.

It was Baptiste's first career Top 5 win, and it snapped a 15-match winning streak for Sabalenka, who hadn't lost since the Australian Open final on the last day of January. In fact, only two players have beaten Sabalenka all year -- World No. 2 Elena Rybakina, and now Baptiste.

Shot of the Week

Mirra Andreeva's lob winner on set point

Talk about clutch.

Facing set point in the second-set tiebreak against Baptiste, Andreeva countered the American's heavy groundstrokes to stay alive in the point (and the set) before drawing her into the net. Then, from well behind the baseline, the 19-year-old hit a backhand lob that sailed perfectly over Baptiste's head, right in front of the line.

Andreeva would go on to save another set point, and then a third, before winning 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Hot shot: Mirra Andreeva lands ‘majestic’ lob to save set point in Madrid

Stat of the Week

Andreeva makes WTA 1000 history

Andreeva was understandably upset and disappointed after losing the final to Kostyuk, but we need to take a minute to appreciate just how incredible Andreeva's young career has been to this point, and put it in historical perspective.

In making the final in Madrid, she became the first teenager to reach the final of three WTA 1000 tournaments, after winning back-to-back titles in Dubai and Indian Wells last year.

Social Moment of the Week

Happy birthday, Mirra!

We know how much Andreeva loves to sing Happy Birthday to her coach, Conchita Martinez, on court.

Well this past week it was Andreeva's 19th birthday, and she got the same treatment from Shnaider, her pal and doubles partner.

Oh, and in addition to reaching both the singles and doubles finals, she got her birthday wish: a pair of high heels.

All in all, a hell of a week for the World No. 7.

Coolest Moment of the Week

Flipping for joy

Seriously, do title celebrations get any better than this?

After Kostyuk waved to the crowd and showed her love for her fans, she executed a flawless backflip. She had promised she would do one if she won the title, and she delivered.

‘9.8!’ Kostyuk punctuates Madrid win with a celebration to remember

Epic finish to an epic week for the Ukrainian.