An in-depth look at the Swiatek-Roig partnership, 2 months in

Iga Swiatek is playing her first major with new coach Francisco Roig. Two months into their partnership, former World No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova assesses the pairing and offers insight into the Spanish coaching philosophy.

Back in March, Iga Swiatek was searching for answers.

She suffered a stunning loss to Magda Linette in Miami, the first time she'd dropped an opening match in 73 tournaments, dating all the way back to 2021.

She was distraught after that defeat, admitting that she felt lost and her confidence had taken a serious hit. The frustration and confusion were evident as she departed South Florida for Europe.

Swift action followed. Swiatek parted ways with coach Wim Fissette three days later, and a little more than a week after that she hired Francisco Roig, Rafael Nadal's longtime alternate coach who helped guide him to 14 French Open titles.

They prepared for the Clay-Court Swing at the Rafa Nadal Academy, alongside Nadal himself, and Swiatek's demeanor changed instantly. Looking rejuvenated and inspired, she spoke of Roig understanding her game and knowing what she needs to do to get back to top form. (Even Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys, commenting on The Player's Box podcast, pointed out that Swiatek training with Roig and Nadal in Mallorca was bad news for every other player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.)

Deep runs didn't come instantly, as could be expected so early in their partnership. She went a pedestrian 2-2 in Stuttgart and Madrid. But despite the three-set loss to Mirra Andreeva and the third-set retirement against Ann Li, Swiatek spoke positively of their process, and the progress they were making.

In Rome, where Swiatek has won three titles, that progress came to fruition. Not in a fourth title, but a highly encouraging semifinal run that included dominant wins over Naomi Osaka and Pegula, whose earlier observation proved to be prescient.

Now at Roland Garros, where Swiatek has won four titles, she's looking more like herself, and is as strong of a contender as anyone in the field. She certainly looked the part on Monday in a clinical 6-1, 6-2 first-round win over Australian wild card Emerson Jones.

Former World No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova praised Swiatek's decision to hire Roig, emphasizing that as a surefire future Hall of Famer, the benefits of a new coach are likely more mental than tactical.

"Knowing Roig myself, I think it's such an amazing collaboration for many reasons," she said. "At this stage of her career, it's more about motivation than trying to change too many things in her game. Her clay-court records confirm that she does not really have to change that much. But I'm sure hearing the same things, but with different wording -- with a different setup, in a different atmosphere -- has an impact.

"And not only having him, but also Rafa behind her, that's gonna give her a huge kick."

Though Hantuchova never worked with Roig, she did spend a large bulk of her career training in Spain. The Spanish coaching philosophy, she said, was instrumental to her success, and it's the perfect recipe for working a player out of a slump.

"The Spanish way is always hard work," Hantuchova explained. "You got to put the hours on the court. It's not so much about talking, but doing, and I absolutely loved it. As soon as you start to work with a Spanish coach, you know your clay-court game is going to improve unbelievably. And in Iga's case, I mean, that's hard to imagine, but someone like Francisco will definitely find ways to improve it.

"And it's about the load. A lot of tough practices she was already referring to, like she's never spent so many hours on the court. That is the Spanish way. They believe the work is done more on the court than in the gym. Just putting your head down and doing the work on a daily basis. And no one knows that better than Iga. I feel very strongly that this relationship can go for a long time if they both are committed and have the time for each other."

Roig certainly proved his indefatigable work ethic earlier this month in Rome. Prior to the tournament, Roig and Swiatek were playing a friendly half-court set at the net. (For the record, the 58-year-old Roig is no slouch, winning nine ATP doubles titles and cracking the Top 25 during his 14-year career.)

With Swiatek serving for the set at 5-4, Roig did a split step and tore his right Achilles tendon. He underwent surgery in Warsaw two days later, and then immediately returned to Rome for the start of the tournament. He missed just one practice, and proceeded to coach Swiatek with a cast on his right leg.

Though Hantuchova doesn't believe Swiatek's game is the issue, she would like to see her come to the net more and put continued pressure on her opponents.

"I'm not saying serve and volley," Hantuchova clarified, "but trying to take a couple of balls in the air, making the rallies shorter and shocking her opponents a little bit, so they say, 'Oh wow. You can do that now as well.' If I would add something to her game, that would be it, and I'm sure they are looking into that. I think he can help her a lot because he was a great doubles player himself."

Hantuchova is careful to preach patience, though. While Swiatek clearly has momentum, and it would not surprise her in the least if she won a fifth Roland Garros, she said it takes time to really get in rhythm with a new coach. Hantuchova worked with many coaches throughout her 18-year career, and said that in the first few weeks or months of a partnership, a player generally still has their former coach's voice in their ear. (Hantuchova used to give her coaches six months before assessing the partnership.)

Top players, she said, are also generally stubborn, which Hantuchova believes is a strength. But sometimes that makes it difficult to implement changes, even if a player has every intention of doing so.

If they continue together through the Grass-Court Swing and into the Hard-Court Swing, culminating with the US Open, Hantuchova believes that's when huge results could come consistently.

"This is still the getting-to-know-each-other phase," she said. "And it's tricky timing, because we've got clay, and Wimbledon right after. If they agree to go for it [through the fall], I think that's where we can expect some huge, huge results from Iga, if they trust the work."

Swiatek will play Sara Bejlek on Wednesday for a spot in the third round.