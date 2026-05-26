Takeaways: Jovic beats Eala to set up rematch with Strasbourg champion Navarro

Iva Jovic defeated Alexandra Eala 6-4, 6-2 in a highly anticipated first-round matchup at Roland Garros on Tuesday. The 17th-seeded American will next face compatriot Emma Navarro in a rematch of their recent meeting in Strasbourg.

No. 17 seed Iva Jovic came through a highly anticipated first-round showdown against Alexandra Eala in straight sets at Roland Garros on Tuesday. The American will next face compatriot Emma Navarro for the second time in as many weeks.

Playing on Court 14, Jovic started strongly against Eala. She earned her first break in the fourth game with a forehand winner down the line to move ahead 3-1. Jovic broke again to build a 5-1 lead before briefly losing momentum.

Three double faults from Jovic in the seventh game helped Eala break back. The Filipina broke once more to cut the deficit to 5-4, but Jovic responded immediately with another break to seal the opening set 6-4.

In the second set, both players exchanged early breaks before Jovic secured another in the sixth game. The American then held serve comfortably and broke again to complete a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 1 hour, 40 minutes.

"I think it was a tough one," Jovic said after her win. "Alex is a great player. One of the, I think toughest first rounds, especially as a seed, that I could have gotten. But I hung tough when I needed to, and happy to get it done in straights."

Here are some jey takeaways from Jovic’s win:

Jovic dominates with aggressive play

Jovic was the more aggressive player throughout the match, finishing with 34 winners and 29 unforced errors. Eala managed only 15 winners against 28 unforced errors. Jovic converted six of nine break-point opportunities and also won 70% and 47% of first serve and second serve points respectively. Eala converted only three of nine break points and won 50% and 30% of first serve and second serve points respectively.

"I think it's about just being a little bit smarter with the way you're playing offense." Jovic said when asked about her aggressive game today. "I would say that's more so when it's night and it's raining and it's cold. The conditions are quite lively, especially when you play during the day, and it's so hot. The clay is pretty thin here, so almost it rewards regression in a little bit than some other clay courts, like Rome or some other slower surfaces. So I think I can get away with being aggressive and playing that type of tennis. Just a little bit smarter with playing to the corners a little bit more."

Jovic maintains strong opening-round record at majors

Playing in her seventh Grand Slam main draw, Jovic has now advanced past the opening round six times. Her only first-round loss at a major came at Wimbledon last year.

Her best Grand Slam result came at this year’s Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. Jovic also advanced to the second round at Roland-Garros for the second straight year after losing in the second round in 2025.

The defeat means Eala is still searching for her first main-draw win in Paris. She has won only one main-draw match in five Grand Slam appearances.

Navarro awaits in the second round

Jovic’s next opponent will be fellow American Emma Navarro, who defeated Indonesia’s Janice Tjen 6-4, 6-3 in the first round today.

"I came into today a little tired," Navarro told the media after her win. "It was a quick turnaround from last week. I think I'm running a little behind on sleep, but I think I knew today was going to be about perseverance, and that was kind of my word of the day. I just wanted to persevere through any tough moments. I think I did a pretty good job of that today. I feel good physically. I feel good mentally. I think it's kind of a challenge of putting those two together in the best way you can. So I feel close, but definitely there's more work to be done."

This will be the second meeting between the two compatriots on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and Jovic knows it's going to be a tough assignment.

"I think the French Open handed me a tricky draw here, honestly, but it's really tough," Jovic added. "I think Emma is obviously, I played her last week, so that's going to be a little bit of a rematch. She's playing I think kind of prime Navarro right now and on a little bit of a tear. So I'm expecting her to play at the very highest level, and it's just going to be about me making some adjustments from last week and being able to sustain that high level throughout one, two, three sets, no matter how long it takes and not having any dips, because you know, when someone is playing well like that and on a tear, if you give them a little bit, then they'll take it."

Navarro arrives in Paris fresh off her WTA 500 title run in Strasbourg, where she defeated Jovic in three sets in the second round.

"I know Iva will be coming after me," she added. "I think it's honestly easier to play somebody you've lost to recently. There's a bit less pressure. I'm kind of the one that's got to defend a win from last week, but I'll try to kind of prioritize the helpful thoughts and put the unhelpful ones to the back of my mind. I'm excited to play her again. She's obviously a really, really talented player and has got a great head on her shoulders. I respect a lot of what she's doing. So I think it will be a great challenge. Kind of a bummer to play an American in the second round, but it is what it is. I'll be ready to go."