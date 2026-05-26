Week in review: Navarro re-enters the conversation with title in Strasbourg

Emma Navarro won her first title in 15 months, Petra Marcinko earned her first WTA trophy, Oleksandra Oliynykova won an emotional match against Alexandra Eala and more in the latest week in review.

The final week of the Clay-Court Swing before the French Open took the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to Strasbourg and Rabat.

In France, players had an opportunity to gain valuable match play prior to the season's second Grand Slam. And in Morocco, a host of up-and-comers accomplished notable firsts and made history.

Here's everything that went down on tour last week, from the best player to the best match to the best shot (and everything in between).

Star of the Week

Emma Navarro

Man, did she need that week. Coming into the WTA 500 tournament in Strasbourg, it had been a brutally difficult stretch for the American. She had battled illness all season, withdrawn from several tournaments and fallen from No. 14 in the PIF WTA Rankings at the end of last season to No. 39. She had won just five of 16 matches -- including two WTA 125s -- entering the week.

But everything came together in Strasbourg. The 25-year-old won five matches in seven days, including highly encouraging upsets of Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko, to win her first title in 15 months -- and first ever on clay.

The title propelled Navarro 14 spots in the rankings, back up to No. 25.

Breakthrough of the Week

Petra Marcinko

Welcome to the winner's circle, Petra. The 20-year-old Croatian had the week of her life, beating Jil Teichmann and Anhelina Kalinina in the semifinals and final, respectively, to claim her first career WTA Tour title. She also picked up a quality win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the quarterfinals.

Marcinko moved up 25 spots in the rankings to No. 51, a new career high.

Match of the Week

Oleksandra Oliynykova d. Alexandra Eala, Strasbourg first round

Oleksandra Oliynykova outlasted Alexandra Eala 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a classic that lasted 2 hours and 52 minutes.

There were 14 deuces in the last three games of the first set, and Eala came back from 5-0 down in the second to level it at 5-all. Oliynykova took the next two games to even the match, and then took the third to advance.

But as strong as the play was on the court, the match was especially impressive because of the unusual circumstances Oliynykova was playing under. Which brings us to...

Interview of the Week

Playing for her father

Oliynykova's father, Denis, had not seen the 25-year-old play live since volunteering for the Ukrainian army two years ago. He was scheduled to be on leave the day after this match, and was set to travel to France. Oliynykova needed to win to ensure that Denis would be able to see her play, so there was much more on the line than just rankings points.

"For me, it was so important," she said in her on-court interview. "Because he's now coming here, and every match he will see, and every day is so important because I don't know when he will see my match the next time. I was thinking about this before the match, and it was emotionally so important for me."

Unfortunately, Oliynykova retired from her next match with a right thigh injury.

Watch: Oliynykova explains why her Strasbourg win was so emotional

Comeback of the Week

Yelyzaveta Kotliar d. Francesca Jones, Rabat first round

Speaking of gutsy and clutch Ukrainians, World No. 528 Yelyzaveta Kotliar came from 4-0 down in the third set to defeat Francesca Jones 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. It was the first career WTA main-draw win for the 19-year-old.

From 4-0 down in decider, Ukrainian teenager Kotliar denies Jones in Rabat

Historic Moments of the Week

Breakthroughs for Burundi and Morocco

There were a pair of notable national milestones in the first round in Rabat.

Yasmine Kabbaj beat Berfu Cengiz, becoming the first Moroccan to win a WTA match since 2011.

And earlier in the day, Sada Nahimana stunned Ajla Tomljanovic to become the first Burundian to beat a player inside the Top 100.

Nahimana tops Tomljanovic in Rabat; first Burundian to score Top 100 win

Shot of the Week

Victoria Mboko's spectacular get at the net

Leading 4-1, 40-15 in the opening set, Mboko was put on the defensive after Leylah Fernandez ripped a booming crosscourt backhand. Mboko returned it softly, prompting Fernandez to come in. She hit a running drop-shot volley, but Mboko got to it and answered with a gorgeous dig at the net for the winner.

Mboko went on to win 6-4, 6-4.

Mboko hustles for spectacular get at net on game point

Legend Spotlight of the Week

Billie Jean King graduates

Billie Jean King, our sport's most noted history-maker, received her bachelor's degree in -- what else? -- history. The 82-year-old icon walked across the stage at California State University, Los Angeles to receive her diploma, more than six decades after pausing her studies to pursue professional tennis full-time.

As she's reminded us time and time again, it's never too late to accomplish your dreams, and anything is possible when you set your mind to it.