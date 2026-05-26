Osaka turns heads with black corset and gold dress at Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka delivered yet again with her kit, a black corset and cascading skirt over a layered gold dress. On the court, Osaka defeated Laura Siegemund to advance to the second round at Roland Garros.

As she so often does, Naomi Osaka sparkled (quite literally this time) with her kit during her first-round match at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Osaka came out in a black corset and cascading skirt, designed by couturier Kevin Germanier. She then revealed a Nike-designed layered gold dress that was striped with sequins.

The dress used upcycled materials, which Germanier specializes in.

"It's just fun to watch designers work, especially when there is an already pre-existing thing that they have to design around, and just to see the ideas," Osaka said of her collaboration with Germanier. "We talked back and forth. For me, that's the most interesting part."

It was hardly the first time Osaka has turned heads with her innovative fashion looks in 2026. In January at the Australian Open, the four-time Grand Slam champion walked onto the court with a parasol, a veil and a gigantic hat decorated with butterflies. Then in Madrid, she rocked an all-orange outfit and a headscarf, in a "nod to European summers."

And most recently, she dazzled at the Met Gala with a sculpted ivory coat with red feathers, featuring open seams that exposed red crystals. She complemented the outfit with a matching oversized wide-brimmed hat.

"I don't talk a lot," Osaka told reporters on media day, "so I can talk through my clothes. That means I can be as loud with colors or patterns or fabric as I want. ...But I think that's the fun part. I feel like we lost that a little in tennis. I always tell people I grew up with Serena's and Venus' grand reveals. I literally can look at a picture and probably tell you what year that outfit came from.

"I know there are some kids or some people that are similar to me, that hopefully feel that same way about my outfits. But, yeah, I am a little dramatic when it comes to my fashion sense."

Osaka certainly looked comfortable in her fit on Court Suzanne Lenglen, beating Laura Siegemund 6-3, 7-6 (3).

She'll play Donna Vekic in the second round on Wednesday.