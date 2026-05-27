Andreeva's mindset shift sparks comeback win over Bassols Ribera in Paris

Mirra Andreeva struggled early against an inspired Marina Bassols Ribera on Wednesday at Roland Garros but found 'less complaining' and more forehand connections to be the winning recipe to reach the third round in Paris.

Mirra Andreeva survived an early scare against World No. 175 Marina Bassols Ribera on Wednesday at Roland Garros, dropping the first set as her forehand leaked errors in every direction.

Roland Garros: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The course correction, however, was to be applauded. Once she settled in, the 19-year-old seized control, flipping the script on the Spaniard in the second set and rolling to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory in 1 hour and 51 minutes.

"I was making a lot of mistakes, and she used it as an opportunity," Andreeva said in her on-court interview. "She went for her shots and she played very well. I was also complaining quite a lot in the first set, because I was obviously not very happy with my level. But I'm super happy that I realized in time that complaining doesn't bring me anywhere.

"I don't know how many times I have to prove that to myself, but I'm happy that I was able to switch my mindset and be very focused throughout the last two sets."

The win sends Andreeva into the third round for the fourth time in as many appearances in Paris and moves her a step closer to a third straight second-week showing. Standing between her and that stage is No. 27 seed Marie Bouzkova, whom Andreeva leads 4-0 in their WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz head-to-head.

If the version of Andreeva who dominated the final two sets returns, she’ll be a tough out not only in the next round but in any that follow. She won 12 of the last 15 games and looked as if she had flipped some sort of imaginary light switch.

Of course, the turnaround wasn’t quite that simple. Instead, here are three keys to her comeback victory.

More to come...