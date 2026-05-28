Swiatek, Svitolina, Andreeva headline Bad Homburg field

Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina, Mirra Andreeva and Karolina Muchova will be in Bad Homburg for the final WTA 500 tournament before Wimbledon. They'll be joined by Linda Noskova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Naomi Osaka and Iva Jovic.

Four Top 10 players will headline the field at next month's Bad Homburg Open Powered by Solarwatt.

World No. 3 Iga Swiatek leads the field, and she'll be joined by No. 7 Elina Svitolina, No. 8 Mirra Andreeva and No. 10 Karolina Muchova.

Muchova will be making her Bad Homburg debut.

Also in the draw at the WTA 500 tournament will be Top 20 players Linda Noskova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Naomi Osaka, Iva Jovic, Sorana Cirstea and Clara Tauson.

The final nine direct entrants are Elise Mertens, Leylah Fernandez, 2024 champion Diana Shnaider, Anna Kalinskaya, Emma Navarro, Hailey Baptiste, Liudmila Samsonova, Ann Li and Anastasia Potapova.

The first five main-draw alternates are Cristina Bucsa, Xinyu Wang, two-time finalist and former champion Katerina Siniakova, Alexandra Eala and Dayana Yastremska.

In addition to the 19 direct entrants, the 28-player field includes four qualifiers, four wild cards and a special exempt spot. The top four seeds will receive byes into the second round.

The draw will be revealed on Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m. local time.

This will be the sixth edition of the Bad Homburg Open, which debuted on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in 2021. It was a WTA 250 event through 2023, after which it was elevated to a WTA 500.

Jessica Pegula won the title last year, but she won't be back in Bad Homburg to defend her trophy. She defeated Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 in the final.

The defending doubles champions are Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova.

First-round action at TC Bad Homburg will begin on Sunday, June 21 and the tournament will run through Saturday, June 27. The champion will receive 500 rankings points and €161,310 (approximately $187,850).

Along with the WTA 250 Lexus Eastbourne Open, it's the final stop on the tour before Wimbledon, which will start two days after Bad Homburg concludes.