Potapova dethrones Gauff in Roland Garros third-round thriller

Two points away from defeat in the second set, No. 28 seed Anastasia Potapova toppled defending champion Coco Gauff in the third round of the French Open in three dramatic sets.

There was reason to believe Coco Gauff would get her toughest test of her Roland Garros title defense thus far in the third round of Saturday against Anastasia Potapova. The 28th-seeded Austrian, a runner-up in Linz and semifinalist in Madrid, was one of the in-form players of the clay-court season and won the last two matches of the pair's head-to-head three years ago, which included their only career meeting on clay.

And for 2 hours and 37 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier, it was just that -- until it became another dramatic upset in a fortnight that's been full of them. Two points away from defeat in the second set, Potapova came from behind to win 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 to reach the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the second time in her career. (More on that later.)

For Gauff, the loss didn't just end her title defense. It also marked her first loss in the third round in Paris (she was previously 5-0), and her first loss to someone other than Iga Swiatek at the clay-court major since a defeat to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in 2021.

Here's how it happened.

Potapova started strong, but Gauff reeled her in

The last time Potapova was on Chatrier, she didn't win a game in against Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 two years ago. She wasn't as overwhelmed this time around.

The World No. 30 broke serve immediately at love thanks to three errors from Gauff, and won the first six points. She, in fact, led 4-2, and had a break point later for a 5-2 advantage, before Gauff won four straight games to steal the set.

She avoided a similar fate in set two

Gauff could not capitalize on her well-earned momentum, and Potapova was again in the driver's seat in the second set with leads of 4-1 and 5-2.

She served for the second set at 5-2, and on one of her two set points, struck a cross-court backhand winner than she'd thought won her the set -- but the call was correctly overruled on closer mark inspection.

That, for a moment, appeared to be a turning point in the American's hopes of running her Parisian winning streak to 10 straight matches. She dropped just two points in a flurry of games that put her on the precipice of a straight-sets win at 6-4, 6-5, 30-30. But a crunching backhand down-the-line winner -- a shot that served Potapova well for almost all of the nearly three hours of play -- helped spark not just a service hold, but a dominant tiebreak.

In the decider, it was her turn to come back

Gauff recalibrated to start the third, and reestablished a break advantage at 3-1. But as quickly as the lead came, it evaporated -- and a relentless 3-3 service hold from 15-40 down reestablished Potapova's presence. Four points in the game totaled 10 shots or more; Potapova won three of them, including a staggering 21-shot rally at deuce that saw both players utilizing every inch of the court.

She eventually secured the winning break of serve three games later from 30-0 behind, with two winners, a Gauff double fault, and a final missed forehand from the American finishing the match.

More to come...