Parry stuns Anisimova at Roland Garros to break Grand Slam third-round jinx

Diane Parry advances to the fourth round of a Major for the first time after a thrilling upset win over No. 6 seed Amanda Anisimova in a three-set battle in Paris. The French player will now face unseeded Maja Chwalińska in the next round.

Before this year's Roland-Garros, France's Diane Parry had reached the third round of a Grand Slam five times but had never advanced to the last 16. On Saturday, playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier in front of a raucous Parisian crowd, Parry finally broke through with a hard-fought three-set upset victory over No. 6 seed Amanda Anisimova.

Four years after defeating then world No. 2 and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova at Roland-Garros in 2022, Parry delivered another memorable performance in Paris. She recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the opening set by winning five consecutive games to take it 6-3. Anisimova, a former French Open semifinalist, responded by claiming the second set 6-4 to force a decider.

Both players saved multiple break points in the third set before Parry earned a break to move ahead 4-3, only for Anisimova to break back immediately. Four games later, the match was decided in a tiebreak. Parry dominated the breaker 10-3 to seal the 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 victory in 2 hours, 44 minutes.

The victory was Parry's second career win over a top-10 opponent and snapped a seven-match losing streak against top-10 players. It also marked her eighth main-draw win at Roland-Garros, her highest total at any Grand Slam tournament.

Parry, the last French player in the women's singles draw, is the first woman with a one-handed backhand to reach the fourth round at Roland-Garros since Spain's Carla Suárez Navarro in 2017 and the first to do so at any Grand Slam since Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon in 2022.

She will next face unseeded Pole Maja Chwalińska, who defeated former world No. 3 Maria Sakkari in another three-set third-round battle on Saturday.

For Anisimova, it was her first third-round loss at a Grand Slam since Roland-Garros in 2020, when she fell to Simona Halep. Since that defeat, she had won eight consecutive third-round matches at majors. The American was playing her first clay-court event of the season after withdrawing from Madrid and Rome because of a wrist injury.