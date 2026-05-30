Osaka edges Jovic in 2:58 epic to make second-week debut at Roland Garros

Over the course of a thrilling 2 hours and 58 minutes, Naomi Osaka scored a career-best win at Roland Garros over Iva Jovic to reach the fourth round for the first time.

No. 16 seed Naomi Osaka advanced to the second week of Roland Garros for the first time in her career after triumphing in a 2-hour, 58-minute barnburner 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4 over No. 17 seed Iva Jovic.

Former World No. 1 Osaka led by a set and a break, but had to battle hard to quell the 18-year-old American, the second-youngest player to receive direct entry to this year's main draw. It was the first time she had faced Jovic, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open in January, and the Japanese player needed 46 winners -- including 12 aces -- to come out on top.

"She's an amazing player," Osaka said in her on-court interview. "I'm sure we're going to see her very far in Grand Slams. Well, she already did ... but more."

It was the longest match Osaka had played since the third round of Miami 2025, when she edged Hailey Baptiste 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 59 minutes, and the joint-second longest of this year's Roland Garros so far -- the same duration as Magda Linette's 5-7, 6-4, 7-6[9] first-round win over Tereza Valentova, but behind Camila Osorio's 7-5, 6-7(6), 7-5 marathon second round over Yulia Putintseva in 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Osaka is competing in her ninth French Open main draw this year, and her win over Jovic was also the first time she has beaten a Top 30 player here. Indeed, it was her best win by ranking at Roland Garros since her tournament debut in the 2016 first round, when she defeated then-No. 36 Jelena Ostapenko -- the following year's champion -- 6-4, 7-5. She will next face either No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka or Daria Kasatkina as she bids to reach her sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal.

More to come...