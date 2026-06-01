Roland Garros quarter preview: Whose clay streak ends in all-Ukrainian showdown?

Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk put their clay-court winning streaks on the line in an all-Ukrainian showdown while Mirra Andreeva takes on Sorana Cirstea to begin play Tuesday, all eyeing for a spot in the Roland Garros semifinals.

PARIS -- Four players remain in the bottom half of the Roland Garros draw, and on Tuesday all four will take their turn on Court Philippe-Chatrier with a semifinal berth at stake.

Three-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist Mirra Andreeva opens the day against Sorana Cirstea, who is back in the final eight in Paris for the first time since 2009. They'll be followed by a historic meeting between World No. 7 Elina Svitolina and No. 15 Marta Kostyuk, the first all-Ukrainian Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Here's everything to know about Tuesday's quarterfinals:

Order of play: June 2

Philippe Chatrier

11 a.m. local: Mirra Andreeva vs. Sorana Cirstea

Followed by: Elina Svitolina vs. Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: Men's singles

Not before 8:15 p.m. local: Men's singles

Andreeva vs. Cirstea preview

Head-to-Head: Andreeva leads 1-0

Last meeting: Andreeva def. Cirstea 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 at 2026 Linz quarterfinals

Returning to the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the first time in 17 years, Cirstea will next face an opponent she has 17 years more experience on tour. Cirstea, 36, is having one of the best seasons of her career -- her farewell season -- with a title in Cluj-Napoca as well as semifinal runs at Rouen and Rome on clay.

Cirstea also advanced to the quarterfinals in Linz, where she was ousted by the eventual champion Andreeva. Tuesday, however, will be on a much different clay surface than the indoor Linz. Cirstea has looked dominant, and through her four matches -- all of which have been straight-sets -- she's won seven of the eight sets with her opponent winning three games of less.

"Of course, now I have so many years behind me. I have so much experience, maturity," Cirstea said on the difference from her quarterfinal run in 2009 to now. "I feel I'm a completely different player. It's just very, very different.

"But in the same time it's very beautiful. I'm very grateful for everything that's happening. I'm very happy to see the way I evolved as a player in all these years."

As for Andreeva, the 19-year-old has reached the quarterfinals in Paris for three consecutive years, and she's 1-1 in the two previous quarterfinals. Similar to the rest of Tuesday's quarterfinalists, she's also having one of the best clay-court seasons this year, reaching the quarterfinals in all her clay events this season with the title in Linz and second place finish in Madrid.

Aside from a three-setter in the second round, Andreeva defeated her other three opponents in straight sets, and also has seven sets of holding her opponent to three games won or less.

"I wouldn't say I feel stressed or pressured in particular," Andreeva said. "I feel like I'm just super excited to be playing here, and to be back in the quarterfinals is super special for me.

"I really want to win more matches here, and I really want to show some great tennis. I'm not feeling any pressure. Maybe tomorrow it might change, but for now I would say that I'm just feeling very excited."

Svitolina vs. Kostyuk preview

Head-to-Head: Tied at 1-1

Last meeting: Kostyuk def. Svitolina 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 at 2024 Toronto third round

Arguably the two best players on the WTA Tour this season on clay, either Kostyuk's 16-match or Svitolina's 10-match win streak on clay will come to an end. Kostyuk, who is also undefeated on clay with titles in Rouen and Madrid (she defeated Andreeva in the final) is seeking her first career Grand Slam semifinal while Svitolina could reach her second this season after Australian, her sixth overall and first at Roland Garros.

The theme for Kostyuk throughout the clay season has been consistency, and though ranked No. 15, she's been playing like a top 10 player and that was noticeable against four-time champion Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16. Kostyuk hit 25 winners, broke Swiatek's serve six times and Swiated to 13 winners, one third of her 39 unforced errors.

"Things change in tennis, but I'm much more consistent," Kostyuk said after I'm the most consistent I have ever been in my career and a long way to go to be top-10, top-5 player. I'm still further than these girls in the rankings.

"Technically, I'm still underdog. Maybe a lot of things will change after this tournament or not [that] I'm not going to be considered underdog anymore, but I don't mind to be in both positions."

Svitolina arrived in Paris with the most momentum, recently becoming a three-time champion at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. She also won a title in Auckland earlier this year, and has the final in Dubai and semifinals in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Stuttgart.

She's still looking for that coveted Grand Slam, and is in prime position in Paris to reach, but must overcome her compatriot. Nearly being sent home in the first round by Anna Bondar, who she defeated in a third-set super tiebreak, Svitolina has been in control and overcame a dropped first set vs. Belinda Bencic to reach the final eight.

"It's exciting. Definitely, she's been playing really well," Svitolina said of Kostyuk. "I feel it's going to be an exciting battle for Ukraine, that there will be one Ukrainian in the semis.

"I think it's really cool, to be fair [smiling]. I think it never really happened before."