Grass-Court Swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

From Germany to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, seven WTA Tour events will showcase tennis' biggest stars in the grass-court swing. Here’s your complete guide.

With the Clay-Court Swing ending this week with the Roland Garros finals, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz changes surfaces for the second time this season with the Grass-Court swing.

Seven WTA Tour events will take place in Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, culminating in the third Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon. Most notably, 23-time Grand Slam champion and WTA Legend Serena Williams will make her return to tennis.

Here's how last year's grass-court swing finals unfolded:

Queen's: Tatjana Maria d. Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4

s'Hertogenbosch: Elise Mertens d. Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Berlin: Marketa Vondrousova d. Wang Xinyu 7-6 (10), 4-6, 6-2

Nottingham: McCartney Kessler d. Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 7-5

Bad Homburg: Jessica Pegula d. Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5

Eastbourne: Maya Joint d. Alexandra Eala 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (10)

Wimbledon: Swiatek d. Anisimova 6-0, 6-0

From dates, seeds, storylines and more, here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Grass-Court swing:

*Hamburg and Iasi, clay-court tournaments that follow the grass-court swing, will be previewed in the hard-court swing preview

Week 1: June 8-14

HSBC Championships (WTA 500)

Singles final: Sunday, June 14, 1:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Follows singles

Time zone: British Summer Time (GMT +1)

Queen's: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

The grass season's first 500 of the season takes place at Queen's Club in West Kensington, and the biggest storyline ahead of this tournament will not come from the singles field, however. Rather, in the doubles field, Williams is scheduled to make her return to tennis with a partner to be named in due course.

In singles, there's still a quality lineup that features World No. 2 Elena Rybakina, No. 6 Amanda Anisimova, No. 9 Victoria Mboko and No. 11 Belinda Bencic. The tournament will have a 28-player singles draw, and 16-team doubles draw.

Queen's ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $20,160

Second round: 60 | $28,245

Quarterfinal: 108 | $53,135

Semifinal: 195 | $104,770

Finalist: 325 | $181,745

Champion: 500 | $294,445

Libéma Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday, June 14, 12:00 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday, June 13, 1:00 p.m.

Time zone: Central European Summer Time (GMT+2)

s'Hertogenbosch: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Mertens will return to the Dutch city to defend her title in a field that also features two-time champion Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson, Emma Navarro and more. The city has been home to WTA tennis for the last 30 years, and this year's tournament will feature a 32-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. Anastasia Potapova, Barbora Krejcikova, Janice Tjen and Zeynep Sonmez are among other notable players competing.

s'Hertogenbosch ranking points and prize money (Euros)

First round: 1 | €2,783

Second round: 30 | €4,000

Quarterfinal: 54 | €6,110

Semifinal: 98 | €10,730

Finalist: 163 | €19,240

Champion: 250 | €32,520

Week 2: June 15-21

Berlin Tennis Open (WTA 500)

Singles final: Sunday, June 21, 12:00 p.m.

Doubles final: Follow singles

Time zone: Central European Summer Time (GMT+2)

Berlin: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Germany's second WTA 500 of the year, and first of two consecutive on grass, will boast a lineup of nine players with the top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings at the time of entry. All 17 direct entrants were ranked within the top 21 of the entry cutoff.

Though defending champion Marketa Vondrousova is not in the field, 2024 winner Jessica Pegula returns to the German capital along the ranks of Sabalenka, Pegula, Anisimova, Muchova and more. Mboko will also make her debut at the event which has a 28-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw.

Berlin ranking points and prize money (Euros)

First round: 1 | €11,045

Second round: 60 | €15,471

Quarterfinal: 108 | €29,110

Semifinal: 195 | €57,395

Finalist: 325 | €99,565

Champion: 500 | €161,310

Lexus Nottingham Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Sunday, June 21, 12:00 p.m.

Doubles final: Follows singles

Time zone: British Summer Time (GMT +1)

Nottingham: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

World No. 17 Iva Jovic will make her debut at Nottingham as the top ranked player in the Great Britain's first of two WTA 250 events, and is joined by defending champion and compatriot Kessler in the field. Karolina Pliskova, 2016 champion, entered with her protected ranking and Leylah Fernandez, Maria Sakkari, Zheng Qinwen are among other names in the draw.

Currently, there are no Britons as direct entrants, including two-time champion Katie Boulter, though the 32-player singles draw consists of 21 direct entrants, six qualifiers, four wild cards and one special exempt. There is also a 16-team doubles draw.

Nottingham ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $3,065

Second round: 30 | $4,285

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

Week 3: June 22-28

Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt (WTA 500)

Singles final: Saturday, June 27, NB 1:30 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday, June 27, 11:00 a.m.

Time zone: Central European Summer Time (GMT+2)

Bad Homburg: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Swiatek leads the field as is joined by Elina Svitolina, Mirra Andreeva and Muchova as four players currently in the top 10 that are scheduled to compete in the tournament just outside of Frankfurt. Reigning champion Pegula is not currently in the field, but Bad Homburg will host the ranks of Jovic, Linda Noskova, Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea.

Diana Shnaider, 2024 winner, is also in the field with much momentum following her deep run at Roland Garros. The Wimbledon tune-up event will have a 28-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw.

Bad Homburg ranking points and prize money (Euros)

First round: 1 | €11,309

Second round: 60 | €15,690

Quarterfinal: 108 | €30,435

Semifinal: 195 | €57,395

Finalist: 325 | €99,565

Champion: 500 | €161,310

Lexus Eastbourne Open (WTA 250)

Singles final: Saturday, June 27, 12:00 p.m.

Doubles final: Saturday, June 27, follows men's final (ATP singles is NB 2:30 p.m.)

Time zone: British Summer Time (GMT +1)

Eastbourne: Scores | Order of Play | Draws | Entry List

Jasmine Paolini enters as the top ranked player in the Eastbourne draw, and is joined by Grand Slam champions Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko. Since the inaugural edition in 1974, there's been much history at this event, where Martina Navratilova was crowned a champion 11 times.

Jaqueline Cristian Sara Bejlek, Yuliia Starodubtseva are among other players that will compete at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in the 32-player singles draw. There's also a 16-team doubles draw.

Eastbourne ranking points and prize money (USD)

First round: 1 | $3,065

Second round: 30 | $4,285

Quarterfinal: 54 | $7,025

Semifinal: 98 | $12,331

Finalist: 163 | $22,125

Champion: 250 | $37,390

Weeks 4-5: June 29-July 12

The Championships | Wimbledon (Grand Slam)

Singles final: Saturday, July 12, NB 4:00 p.m.

Doubles final: Sunday, July 13, First on (time TBD)

Time zone: British Summer Time (GMT +1)

Wimbledon: Scores | Order of Play | Draws

Swiatek won her first career Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam overall at the Championships last season, capping off her run with an emphatic whitewash of Anisimova in under an hour. The World No. 3 has had an up-and-down year but found a rhythm during the clay season after hiring Francisco Roig as her coach. Past champions Krejcikova, Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova are in the 128-player singles draw, which have 104 direct entrants, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards.

Wimbledon ranking points and prize money (TBD)

First round: 10

Second round: 70

Third round: 130

Fourth round: 240

Quarterfinal: 430

Semifinal: 780

Finalist: 1300

Champion: 2000